The city’s rezoning plans in the Bronx and Brooklyn is quickly coming into focus as the mayor announces the first steps to his “moonshot” goal.

The city’s proposed rezoning of a 46-block stretch of the borough is already kicking into high gear, City Limits reported. The Department of City Planning is starting public hearings this week and the application is expected to begin the Universal Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) by the summer.

The largest area impacted by the proposed rezoning is a 28-block swath bound by Baker Avenue and Van Nest Avenue to the north, East Tremont Avenue to the south, Silver Street to the east and St. Lawrence Avenue to the west. Another 18-block stretch is bound by Pelham Parkway to the north, Williamsbridge Road to the south, Marconi Street to the east and Tenbroeck Avenue to the west.

The affected areas line up with planned Metro-North train stations planned for Parkchester/Van Nest and Morris Park. Those stations are scheduled to open in 2027.

The Bronx rezoning area is also adjacent to the campuses of the Jacobi, Calvary and Montefiore hospitals. Some manufacturing and commercial sections would be rezoned for residential use, while residential density will be increased in select sections.

The administration is also eyeing a mixed-use rezoning plan on Atlantic Avenue in Central Brooklyn. The proposal, debated in the area for a decade, would “increase available density for commercial/manufacturing uses mixed with residential” and “market rate residential development to cross-subsidize affordable housing and manufacturing,” according to a 2018 report from Community Board 8.

That plan isn’t expected to begin ULURP until 2024.

Bronx council member Marjorie Velázquez backs the mayor’s housing plan. Some officials, however, have bemoaned their lack of input in the plan or notice of its announcement despite administration officials publicly discussing plans early this year.

Adams last week announced a “moonshot” goal to build 500,000 housing units in the next decade to meet growing demand in the city. That goal includes 6,000 homes planned near Metro-North stations in the Bronx, 25 percent of which designated affordable.

Adams’ “Get Stuff Built” report outlined 111 ways “the city’s administration of development is broken” and how it can be fixed. Adams estimated proposed changes could cut city agencies’ processing times in half.’’

— Holden Walter-Warner