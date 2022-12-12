Open Menu

Alloy’s 168 Plymouth Street lands Brooklyn’s top contract

Discounts were prevalent in borough’s luxury market last week

New York /
Dec.December 12, 2022 05:15 PM
By Harrison Connery
168 Plymouth Street and 156 Beard Street (Alloy, Compass)

Brooklyn brokers may have been guilty of aspirational pricing for the 19 luxury homes that went into contract last week.

The asking prices for the 19 homes were discounted by an average of 5 percent from their initial listings, well above normal for Brooklyn homes asking $2 million or more.

When the contracts were finally signed, the median asking price was $2.6 million and the average was $3 million, in line with figures for the previous week, according to Compass’ weekly report.

The most expensive home to go into contract last week was unit PHD at 168 Plymouth Street in Dumbo, which was asking $4.8 million. The 2,000-square-foot apartment has three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, arched openings, high ceilings and a full-width terrace.

It also has a custom-designed kitchen with high-end appliances and a primary bedroom with a marble en-suite bathroom, and offers views of the Brooklyn Bridge and One World Trade Center. Amenities at the 46-unit building, one of the most expensive in Brooklyn, include a roof deck, a gym and bike storage.

Read more

The second most expensive home to find a buyer last week was a townhouse at 156 Beard Street in Red Hook asking $4.8 million. The 4,300-square-foot, four-story home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

It has a private garage with cabinetry and electric car charger, a covered patio and a rear garden. It also has an open layout, a glass wall and deck overlooking the garden, and a granite kitchen with custom cabinetry. The primary bedroom has a private balcony.

The luxury homes that went into contract last week included 11 townhouses, seven condos and one co-op. Their average asking price per square foot was $1,302. The typical home spent 183 days on the market.




    alloy developmentBrooklynbrooklyn condosdumboLuxury Real Estate

