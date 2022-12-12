Open Menu

Fried Frank decamps for Park Tower’s 535 Madison Ave

Law firm moves conference center from RFR's Seagram Building

New York /
Dec.December 12, 2022 10:02 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Fried Frank's Jon Mechanic and 535 Madison Avenue (Getty, Fried Frank, 535Mad.com)

Fried Frank’s Jon Mechanic and 535 Madison Avenue (Getty, Fried Frank, 535Mad.com)

Fried Frank, one of New York’s top real estate law firms, is making its own move in the office market.

The firm signed a lease for 14,000 square feet at Park Tower Group’s 535 Madison Avenue in the Plaza District, the New York Post reported. The company is moving and expanding its conference center, which will take the building’s entire 10th floor.

The move is set for 2024, when Fried Frank will give up its conference center at RFR Holding’s 375 Park Avenue, otherwise known as the Seagram Building. The move is an opportunity to consolidate from two floors into one; the company’s headquarters will remain at One New York Plaza.

Asking rent on the 15-year lease was not disclosed. Pen was put to paper at Fried Frank’s holiday party at Cipriani 42nd Street, where the law firm’s real estate chairman Jon Mechanic and Park Tower president Marian Klein Feldt sealed the deal.

Read more

Park Tower’s property is 36 stories, spanning 444,000 square feet. The landlord scored a $160 million refinancing package from Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance in 2017, which consolidated a new $30 million mortgage and $130 million on unpaid balance for a loan issued by the lender a decade earlier.

Manhattan’s availability rate for office space fell to 16.4 percent in the third quarter, the lowest since March 2021, according to Colliers. While it was encouraging for the leasing market, the rate still sat nearly two-thirds above the availability at the start of the pandemic.

Law firms remain one of the more active participants in office leases as more companies consider the future of their space in a post-pandemic environment.

Fried Frank ranked as one of New York City’s top 20 law firms, representing the buyer on 24 deals from July 2021 to July 2022. The deal volume for the law firm during that span was nearly $665 million.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    fried frankOffice Leasingplaza districtRFR Holding

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rudin Management's Bill Rudin and 3 Times Square (Getty, Epicgenius, CC BY-SA 4.0 - via Wikimedia Commons)
    Accounting firm leases at Rudin’s 3 Times Square
    Accounting firm leases at Rudin’s 3 Times Square
    SL Green's Marc Holliday, AECOM's Troy Rudd and 100 Park Avenue (Getty, AECOM, LoopNet)
    Construction giant saws off half of Park Avenue office space
    Construction giant saws off half of Park Avenue office space
    Mark Zuckerberg with 55 and 30 Hudson Yards
    Meta to cut Hudson Yards office space
    Meta to cut Hudson Yards office space
    From left: Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer, KKR co-founder Henry Kravis, and a rendering of 341 Ninth Avenue (Getty, Tishman Speyer)
    KKR dumps Manhattan office plans
    KKR dumps Manhattan office plans
    David Zwirner and Elijah Equities principal Hiram Haddad with 520 West 20th Street in Manhattan NYC (Wikipedia, Elijah Equities, Google Maps)
    David Zwirner adds office space in Chelsea
    David Zwirner adds office space in Chelsea
    Photo illustration of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg (Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Big tech’s downsizing spells office market retreat
    Big tech’s downsizing spells office market retreat
    From left: RFR Realty’s Michael Fuchs and Alvina Collardeau-Fuchs (Getty)
    RFR’s Fuchs gets “clean break” from wife, but it wasn’t cheap
    RFR’s Fuchs gets “clean break” from wife, but it wasn’t cheap
    Juda Srour with 159 West 25th Street (Loopnet, Getty)
    Jay Suites signs 60K sf lease in Chelsea
    Jay Suites signs 60K sf lease in Chelsea
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.