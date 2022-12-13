Open Menu

Another $50M sale as Barnett’s Central Park Tower discounts continue

Undisclosed buyer closes at Extell supertall four weeks after signing contract

New York /
Dec.December 13, 2022 05:18 PM
By Holden Walter-Warner | Research By Jay Young
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Extell Development’s Gary Barnett with 217 West 57th Street

Extell Development’s Gary Barnett with 217 West 57th Street (Getty)

Fifty million here, fifty million there, and pretty soon you’re talking real money.

Gary Barnett might be channeling the late Sen. Everett Dirksen after closing several sales for tens of millions of dollars at Central Park Tower this season.

Barnett’s Extell Development just sold Unit 124 at the supertall condominium for a hair above $50 million, according to public records. The buyer couldn’t immediately be discerned.

The sale at 217 West 57th Street closed quickly, about four weeks after the contract for the unit signed in mid-November — the priciest of the month in the city.

The unit was listed for $66 million, meaning the buyer got a discount similar to others at Central Park Tower over the past year — about a quarter off the asking price.

The 7,000-square-foot, full-floor unit is on what Extell calls the “124th” story of the building, although that’s misleading, as 30 floor numbers are skipped for marketing purposes. The building has 98 above-ground stories.

Read more

Unit 124 features five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms and a large living room with windows on three sides offering views of Central Park and the city. The sale came out to $7,143 per square foot.

In May, a similar sponsor unit one floor below sold for about $48 million. And last week Unit 122 sold for $45 million, roughly $20 million below the sticker price. Dozens of units have sold well below asking.

Prior to the latest sale, 29 units had closed in the building this year, averaging $5,132 per square foot. That averages out to $15.2 million per apartment and $441 million overall; the building is approaching $500 million in sales this year.

But with the discounts, Extell will fall well below the $4 billion sellout it projected in 2017, as Barnett prioritized paying off the developments loans rather than wait for the ultra-luxury market to have another mid-2010s moment.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Extell DevelopmentGary BarnettLuxury Real EstateNYC condo market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    One Manhattan Square Extell Development CEO Gary Barnett (Credit: Curbed NY)
    Extell lands $690M refinancing package for One Manhattan Square
    Extell lands $690M refinancing package for One Manhattan Square
    Extell Development's Gary Barnett (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)
    Chelsea residents paid Gary Barnett $11M to protect their views from a planned tower
    Chelsea residents paid Gary Barnett $11M to protect their views from a planned tower
    Central Park Tower
    Extell just went public with Central Park Tower listings
    Extell just went public with Central Park Tower listings
    Extell Development's Gary Barnett and 252 South Street (Getty, Extell Development, One Manhattan Square)
    Extell refinances 355 unsold units at One Manhattan Square for $266M
    Extell refinances 355 unsold units at One Manhattan Square for $266M
    168 Plymouth Street and 156 Beard Street (Alloy, Compass)
    Alloy’s 168 Plymouth Street lands Brooklyn’s top contract
    Alloy’s 168 Plymouth Street lands Brooklyn’s top contract
    276 West 11th Street (StreetEasy, Getty)
    West Village townhouse tops Manhattan luxury market
    West Village townhouse tops Manhattan luxury market
    John Prine with 1108 Overton Lea Road
    Late folk star John Prine’s Nashville home hits the market for $5M
    Late folk star John Prine’s Nashville home hits the market for $5M
    Storylines CEO Alister Punton and the MV Narrative (Storylines)
    All aboard? Luxury cruise ship attracts apartment tenants
    All aboard? Luxury cruise ship attracts apartment tenants
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.