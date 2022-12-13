Nathan Berman is seeking to end the year with a deal to do what he does best: redevelop an office property for residential use.

Berman’s Metro Loft Management and Fortress Investment Group are nearing an agreement to buy a stake of 85 Broad Street in the Financial District from Ivanhoe Cambridge, Bloomberg reported. People familiar with the matter told the outlet talks are ongoing and no deal has been reached; financial terms of the potential stake sale were not disclosed.

Ivanhoe, a subsidiary of Quebec’s public pension fund manager, agreed to buy the 30-story property in 2017 for $658 million. Natixis provided a $360 million CMBS loan to fund the acquisition.

The office building was built in the 1980s to house the headquarters of Goldman Sachs. The bank moved out in 2009 and vacancies have since persisted at the 1.1 million-square-foot building, which was 20 percent vacant earlier this year.

Nathan Berman’s Metro Loft is one of the leaders in office-to-resi conversion, a practice the firm has dabbled in for decades.

The firm, along with Jeff Gural’s GFP Real Estate and Rockwood Capital, was in October reportedly closing in on a $500 million construction loan from Michael Dell’s MSD Partners. The loan would go towards a planned conversion of 25 Water Street into 1,200 rental apartments, which would make it one of the largest office-to-resi conversions by unit count in New York City.

Metro Loft is also involved in a planned conversion of 55 Broad Street in the Financial District. Silverstein Properties, which is raising $1.5 billion for office conversions, is a partner in that project. Their purchase of the building has yet to close.

Among the largest office-to-resi conversions was Harry Macklowe’s 1.2-million-square-foot One Wall Street, which debuted this year with 566 condos. The stars may be aligning for more conversions, however, as office distress, housing demand and government action could create more opportunity in the sector.

“If you know what you’re doing, prices are low enough to undertake conversions,” Berman previously told The Real Deal.

— Holden Walter-Warner