Open Menu

Metro Loft, Fortress seek resi conversion for 85 Broad

Companies nearing deal to buy stake from Ivanhoe Cambridge

New York /
Dec.December 13, 2022 10:45 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Fortress Investment Group's Wesley Edens, Metro Loft Management’s Nathan Berman and 85 Broad Street (Getty; Google Maps)

Fortress Investment Group’s Wesley Edens, Metro Loft Management’s Nathan Berman and 85 Broad Street (Getty; Google Maps)

Nathan Berman is seeking to end the year with a deal to do what he does best: redevelop an office property for residential use.

Berman’s Metro Loft Management and Fortress Investment Group are nearing an agreement to buy a stake of 85 Broad Street in the Financial District from Ivanhoe Cambridge, Bloomberg reported. People familiar with the matter told the outlet talks are ongoing and no deal has been reached; financial terms of the potential stake sale were not disclosed.

Ivanhoe, a subsidiary of Quebec’s public pension fund manager, agreed to buy the 30-story property in 2017 for $658 million. Natixis provided a $360 million CMBS loan to fund the acquisition.

The office building was built in the 1980s to house the headquarters of Goldman Sachs. The bank moved out in 2009 and vacancies have since persisted at the 1.1 million-square-foot building, which was 20 percent vacant earlier this year.

Nathan Berman’s Metro Loft is one of the leaders in office-to-resi conversion, a practice the firm has dabbled in for decades.

Read more

The firm, along with Jeff Gural’s GFP Real Estate and Rockwood Capital, was in October reportedly closing in on a $500 million construction loan from Michael Dell’s MSD Partners. The loan would go towards a planned conversion of 25 Water Street into 1,200 rental apartments, which would make it one of the largest office-to-resi conversions by unit count in New York City.

Metro Loft is also involved in a planned conversion of 55 Broad Street in the Financial District. Silverstein Properties, which is raising $1.5 billion for office conversions, is a partner in that project. Their purchase of the building has yet to close.

Among the largest office-to-resi conversions was Harry Macklowe’s 1.2-million-square-foot One Wall Street, which debuted this year with 566 condos. The stars may be aligning for more conversions, however, as office distress, housing demand and government action could create more opportunity in the sector.

“If you know what you’re doing, prices are low enough to undertake conversions,” Berman previously told The Real Deal.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    85 broad streetDevelopmentFinancial Districtfortress investment groupivanhoe cambridgeMultifamily Real Estateoffice market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: ATCO’s H. Dale Hemmerdinger and Ruben Companies’ Richard Ruben with 630 Third Avenue (Atco, Ruben Companies, Getty, DC Policy Center)
    ATCO buys out Ruben at 630 Third Avenue for $98M
    ATCO buys out Ruben at 630 Third Avenue for $98M
    226 East 54th Street, Fred Ohebshalom, Jonathan and Ben Ohebshalom (Getty, Linkedin, Google Maps, SKY MANAGEMENT)
    Fred Ohebshalom faces foreclosure at Midtown office
    Fred Ohebshalom faces foreclosure at Midtown office
    (Getty; Illustration by The Real Deal)
    Housing market to sink to a 12-year low in 2023, Redfin says
    Housing market to sink to a 12-year low in 2023, Redfin says
    A photo illustration of Mickey King of Antun’s in Queens Village and Jericho Terrace in Mineola (Getty, Great American Brokerage, Facebook/New York State Restaurant Association)
    Tri-state roundup: LI restaurant feast on record sale
    Tri-state roundup: LI restaurant feast on record sale
    Man pluggin ears in front of construction
    More myths, drivel and balderdash hurting real estate
    More myths, drivel and balderdash hurting real estate
    Terra Capital's Vik Uppal, RedSky's Benjamin Bernstein with 658 Driggs Avenue and 625 Driggs Avenue (Terra, ICSC, StreetEasy)
    RedSky founders accused of failing to repay bailout
    RedSky founders accused of failing to repay bailout
    Jared Kushner and 666 Fifth Avenue (Getty, David Shankbone, CC BY 2.5 - via Wikimedia Commons)
    Congress probes Jared Kushner’s dealings amid 666 Fifth Avenue sale
    Congress probes Jared Kushner’s dealings amid 666 Fifth Avenue sale
    Related Companies' Stephen Ross and Related Group's Jorge Pérez (Getty; Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    End of a Related era: Steve Ross confirms split with Jorge Pérez as firms expand in South Florida
    End of a Related era: Steve Ross confirms split with Jorge Pérez as firms expand in South Florida
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.