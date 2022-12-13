Open Menu

Steve Croman says convicted attorney Mitch Kossoff duped him into bad deal

Landlord sues property manager Michael Besen, alleging secret arrangement with lawyer

New York /
Dec.December 13, 2022 06:02 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Mitchell Kossoff, Steve Croman, and Michael Besen (Getty, Kossoff, PLLC, Besen Partners)

From left: Mitchell Kossoff, Steve Croman, and Michael Besen (Getty, Kossoff, PLLC, Besen Partners)

Steve Croman, a Manhattan landlord who rose to infamy trying to force bad buyout deals on his tenants, says this time he’s the one who got hosed.

Croman claims that his crooked attorney, convicted felon Mitch Kossoff, steered him into signing a one-sided property management agreement with a real estate executive who had a secret financial arrangement with the cash-strapped lawyer.

While Croman was serving a jail sentence in 2018 after pleading guilty to multiple felonies, Kossoff helped negotiate a property management agreement with Michael Besen of Besen Associates to oversee 100 properties owned by the landlord as part of a consent decree.

Instead, Croman claims that Kossoff, who himself was sentenced to up to 13.5 years in prison earlier this year for stealing more than $14 million from clients, negotiated a bad deal because Besen was giving him what amounted to a $1 million interest-free loan, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Read more

Kossoff’s “financial entanglement with Besen meant that it was an illusion” that the attorney had negotiated the agreement at arms-length, Croman claimed in court papers.

The deal, he said, was riddled with bad terms.

Croman alleges Kossoff convinced him to agree to a fixed-fee arrangement with Besen’s management company, New York City Management, rather than a more standard one based on a percentage of rents collected.

This hit Croman particularly hard during the first year of the pandemic, when vacancies concentrated mostly in his free-market apartments rose to 17 percent, but the management fees didn’t go down.

Croman said he was also making payments for NYCM’s offices, which occupied two floors in a building on West 38th Street owned by Besen. Over the life of the property management agreement, Croman said, the number of buildings Besen managed fell by 40 percent, but overhead costs including rent for the office space didn’t fall accordingly.

Croman pushed back on the costs to no avail, because the side deal “established a hold on Kossoff that kept him from taking more aggressive action” to get a handle on the expenses.

The Attorney General’s office never would have approved Besen as property manager if the office knew of the financial arrangement with Kossoff, Croman said. He is suing for unspecified damages.

Besen didn’t respond to a request for comment and Croman’s attorney, Cozen O’Connor’s Ken Fisher, declined to comment.

The complaint is just the latest drama for Croman, who served eight months of a one-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in 2017 to three counts of grand larceny, tax fraud, and mortgage fraud. Two weeks ago he put four Kips Bay apartment buildings into bankruptcy, arguing he was a victim of predatory lenders.

Besen, for his part, has had his own battles. In 2018 he had an ugly breakup with former partner Amit Doshi, who decamped from Besen & Associates for Meridian Investment Sales.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Besen & AssociatesMitch KossoffReal Estate LawsuitsSteve Croman

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Steve Croman and 566 Hudson Street (Credit: Google Maps, iStock)
    Steve Croman sued over illegally deregulating apartments
    Steve Croman sued over illegally deregulating apartments
    Steve Croman and 326-340 East 100th Street (Credit: Getty Images and Google Maps)
    Lawsuit against landlord Steve Croman receives class action status
    Lawsuit against landlord Steve Croman receives class action status
    Steve Croman to buy West Village literary landmark for $14M: report
    Steve Croman to buy West Village literary landmark for $14M: report
    Steve Croman to buy West Village literary landmark for $14M: report
    Ohana’s Franco Famularo and the Tillary Hotel in Brooklyn (Ohana, Google Maps)
    Ohana snags Tillary Hotel from bankruptcy as it battles squatters
    Ohana snags Tillary Hotel from bankruptcy as it battles squatters
    Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz' Mark Rifkin and ABS Partners Real Estate’s James Caseley (right) with 270 Madison Avenue (Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz, ABS Partners, Getty)
    Tenant wins $2M rent credit, fees for bad AC during Covid
    Tenant wins $2M rent credit, fees for bad AC during Covid
    226 East 54th Street, Fred Ohebshalom, Jonathan and Ben Ohebshalom (Getty, Linkedin, Google Maps, SKY MANAGEMENT)
    Fred Ohebshalom faces foreclosure at Midtown office
    Fred Ohebshalom faces foreclosure at Midtown office
    Barnet Liberman and 421 Hudson Street (Getty; Apartments)
    Creditors want Printing House condos from bankrupt Barnet Liberman
    Creditors want Printing House condos from bankrupt Barnet Liberman
    Terra Capital's Vik Uppal, RedSky's Benjamin Bernstein with 658 Driggs Avenue and 625 Driggs Avenue (Terra, ICSC, StreetEasy)
    RedSky founders accused of failing to repay bailout
    RedSky founders accused of failing to repay bailout
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.