Open Menu

Lendlease lands $360M construction loan for Greenpoint rental towers

Bank of America led financing for 834-unit waterfront project

New York /
Dec.December 15, 2022 04:56 PM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ben Byrne and 1 Java Street (LinkedIn, LendLease)

Ben Byrne and 1 Java Street (LinkedIn, LendLease)

A mammoth development on the Greenpoint waterfront just got a shot in the arm.

Lendlease, an Australian developer known for its megaprojects, secured a $360 million construction loan to build a 36-story, 834-unit rental complex at 1 Java Street.

Bank of America led a consortium of lenders that also included Mizuho Bank, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC Bank) and TD Bank.

1 Java Street (Lendlease)

“This financing is proof that experienced, creditworthy sponsors can secure debt financing even in uncertain market conditions,” said Lendlease portfolio manager Ben Byrne in a statement

The two-tower structure will hold 13,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and about 18,000 square feet of public waterfront park connected to India Street Pier, which is served by the East River Ferry.

Construction of the project began in June, in order to qualify for the since-expired 421a tax abatement, which requires the inclusion of affordable housing. The project at 1 Java Street will reserve about 30 percent of its units as affordable.

Read more

The project will also “meet or exceed” energy efficiency standards required by Local Law 97, according to Lendlease.

The mammoth project, a joint venture with the Australian pension fund manager Aware Super, has been in the planning stages since the partners bought the 2.9 acre site in October 2020 for $110.8 million. RedSky Capital and JZ Capital unloaded the site after straining under the debt burden of their once $1 billion shared New York and Miami portfolio.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Affordable HousingBank of AmericaDevelopmentgreenpointlending

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    City Council, affordable housing,
    Council speaker’s plan attacks housing crisis from every angle
    Council speaker’s plan attacks housing crisis from every angle
    CW Realty's Cheskie Weisz and 960 Franklin Avenue (CW Realty, Google Maps, Getty)
    Investor slams Cheskie Weisz in suit over Crown Heights dev site
    Investor slams Cheskie Weisz in suit over Crown Heights dev site
    Glenwood Management's Howard Swarzman and 60 East 86th Street (Getty, Google Maps)
    Condo board sues Glenwood, calling luxury Manhattan project “hazardous”
    Condo board sues Glenwood, calling luxury Manhattan project “hazardous”
    Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul
    Adams and Hochul unveil action plan for housing, business district
    Adams and Hochul unveil action plan for housing, business district
    Development, Multifamily Real Estate, REBNY
    Rental housing pipeline shrinks 68% in 3 months
    Rental housing pipeline shrinks 68% in 3 months
    Fortress Investment Group's Wesley Edens, Metro Loft Management’s Nathan Berman and 85 Broad Street (Getty; Google Maps)
    Metro Loft, Fortress seek resi conversion for 85 Broad
    Metro Loft, Fortress seek resi conversion for 85 Broad
    A photo illustration of Mayor of New York City Eric Adams (Getty)
    Adams’ first rezoning plan centers on 46-block stretch of the Bronx
    Adams’ first rezoning plan centers on 46-block stretch of the Bronx
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.