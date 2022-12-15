Open Menu

Struggling mall owner booted from New York Stock Exchange

Pennsylvania REIT’s market cap dipped below exchange’s minimum $15M

National /
Dec.December 15, 2022 06:32 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
PREIT's Joseph Coradino with Fashion District Philadelphia (PREIT, Fashion District Philadelphia, Getty)

PREIT’s Joseph Coradino with Fashion District Philadelphia (PREIT, Fashion District Philadelphia, Getty)

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is getting kicked off the New York Stock Exchange, the latest blow to the struggling mall operator that went through bankruptcy two years ago.

The exchange announced Thursday afternoon that it would immediately suspend trading of PREIT’s shares and begin the process of delisting the stock after the mall owner failed to maintain a market capitalization of at least $15 million.

Representatives for the Philadelphia-based landlord did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company’s stock was priced at about $2.40 per share late Thursday afternoon, a far cry from its lofty peak of more than $700 a share in 2005.

Read more

The firm, headed by CEO Joseph Coradino, owns 22 malls concentrated mainly in the Mid-Atlantic, most of which are considered B-quality properties.

PREIT had struggled along with other low-quality mall owners as online shopping and changes in consumer trends put pressure on second-rate shopping centers. PREIT had been working on a strategic plan to improve its portfolio when the pandemic hit and lockdowns forced it to close its malls.

The company filed for bankruptcy in 2020 and emerged a little more than a month later. But rather than reducing its debt, the REIT took on more loans and kicked the can down the road by extending its maturities.

PREIT said last week that it had the minimum $35 million liquidity requirement and debt-to-loan ratio required to extend its first- and second-lien credit facilities for another year.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    mallsNew York Stock Exchange

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    99 Ranch Market (Samanea New York, iStock)
    Asian grocery chain leases 45K sf in Westbury
    Asian grocery chain leases 45K sf in Westbury
    Deconstruct Podcast
    Now streaming: Have the holidays brought shoppers back to stores?
    Now streaming: Have the holidays brought shoppers back to stores?
    What 3 big mall bankruptcies say about the state of retail
    What 3 big mall bankruptcies say about the state of retail
    What 3 big mall bankruptcies say about the state of retail
     Samanea New York at 1504 Old Country Road in Westbury (Facebook, Google Maps)
    Long Island mall vacancy rates range from 35% to 5%
    Long Island mall vacancy rates range from 35% to 5%
    Rendering of the Meadowlands Sports Arena with Convention Center (Meadowlands 2040 Foundation)
    Convention center planned near American Dream mall
    Convention center planned near American Dream mall
    The Domain in Austin with Simon Property Group CEO David Simon (Simon Property)
    Here’s what tenants pay (and pull in) at the Domain in Austin
    Here’s what tenants pay (and pull in) at the Domain in Austin
    Unibail-Rodamco CEO Jean-Marie Tritant with Westfield Broward in Florida and Westfield Culver City in California (right) (Photos via Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield)
    Unibail-Rodamco plans “radical reduction” of regional malls
    Unibail-Rodamco plans “radical reduction” of regional malls
    The Westchester at 125 Westchester Avenue in White Plains and Simon Property Group CEO David Simon
    Here’s what tenants pay (and make) at the Westchester mall in White Plains
    Here’s what tenants pay (and make) at the Westchester mall in White Plains
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.