Open Menu

Bruce wasn’t bluffing: Truck depot opening at scuttled housing site

Teitelbaum welcomes rigs to Harlem block where Council rejected apartments

New York /
Dec.December 16, 2022 08:00 AM
By Joe Lovinger
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Bruce Teitelbaum and Kristin Richardson Jordan with a rendering of the truck depot sign scheduled for installation Thursday at the site of a rejected housing development in Harlem. (Getty)

Bruce Teitelbaum and Kristin Richardson Jordan with a rendering of the truck depot sign scheduled for installation Thursday at the site of a rejected housing development in Harlem. (Getty)

A Harlem City Council member trucked with the wrong developer.

Seven months after Council member Kristin Richardson Jordan killed a 50-percent affordable apartment project planned for West 145th Street and Lenox Avenue, Bruce Teitelbaum’s big-rig truck depot will open at the site Monday.

Site preparations were underway Thursday, when Teitelbaum planned to put up a sign reading “Park your fleet” — an allowed use of the commercially zoned parcel.

This spring he had sought a rezoning to build a two-tower complex dubbed “One47” with 917 apartments, half of them affordable. Some 40 percent of the apartments would have been reserved for tenants earning 50 percent of the area median income or less.

But Richardson Jordan said the project would not be affordable in Harlem, where she said half of households earn 30 percent or less of the area median income. She wanted all of the units affordable to them — rendering the project unprofitable and forcing Teitelbaum to withdraw his rezoning application in May.

Dan Garodnick, the city’s planning chief, later called it a “missed opportunity” to alleviate the city’s housing crisis.

Read more

Private developers can typically only make affordable units pencil out by including market-rate apartments in their projects to cross-subsidize them. Under the Council tradition of member deference, a rezoning application almost always fails without support from its local Council member.

The rejection of One45 prompted City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Mayor Eric Adams to intervene in subsequent rezonings in Throggs Neck and Astoria when the local Council members threatened to block them, but it was too late for Teitelbaum’s project. Rather than start the years-long process anew, he began fielding inquiries for uses allowed under existing zoning, as he had warned Richardson Jordan he would.

It turns out he was not bluffing. According to Teitelbaum, the truck depot will be operational Monday.

The Astoria rezoning will allow Innovation QNS, a $2 billion project by Silverstein Properties, BedRock Real Estate Partners and Kaufman Astoria Studios. It appeared that if the local Council member, Julie Won, continued to insist that 55 percent of its units be affordable, her colleagues would have overridden her.

Pressure from the speaker was not needed to win Council member Tiffany Cabán approval in September of Hallets North, in part because Cabán recognized the developer could have instead built warehouses that generated a steady stream of truck traffic. That now appears to be the fate of the Harlem project site, which also has low-scale retail, including a KFC.

Given the shift in the city’s housing politics and the strong demand for housing, it is conceivable, if not likely, that Teitelbaum and his investors will try again to rezone the site, especially if Richardson Jordan loses her re-election bid next year. She is expected to face challengers in the June Democratic primary.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Affordable HousingharlemPoliticsRezoningulurp

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    Ben Byrne and 1 Java Street (LinkedIn, LendLease)
    Lendlease lands $360M construction loan for Greenpoint rental towers
    Lendlease lands $360M construction loan for Greenpoint rental towers
    City Council, affordable housing,
    Council speaker’s plan attacks housing crisis from every angle
    Council speaker’s plan attacks housing crisis from every angle
    Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul
    Adams and Hochul unveil action plan for housing, business district
    Adams and Hochul unveil action plan for housing, business district
    A photo illustration of Mayor of New York City Eric Adams (Getty)
    Adams’ first rezoning plan centers on 46-block stretch of the Bronx
    Adams’ first rezoning plan centers on 46-block stretch of the Bronx
    Westhampton Beach mayor Maria Moore and area north of Montauk Highway between Depot Road and Old Riverhead Road (Google Maps, Linkedin)
    Developer trying to bring 45 condos to Westhampton Beach
    Developer trying to bring 45 condos to Westhampton Beach
    A photo illustration of Mayor of New York City Eric Adams (Getty)
    Eric Adams proposes 6K new units near Bronx commuter stations
    Eric Adams proposes 6K new units near Bronx commuter stations
    (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty)
    How special are these permits? No one got any
    How special are these permits? No one got any
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.