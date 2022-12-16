Open Menu

Meet the community board calling for more housing

Manhattan CB 4 proposes 23K homes

New York /
Dec.December 16, 2022 12:35 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Manhattan Community Board 4 chairperson Jeffrey LeFrancois and 550 West 20th Street (Getty, Google Maps)

Manhattan Community Board 4 chairperson Jeffrey LeFrancois and 550 West 20th Street (Getty, Google Maps)

Not all community boards support more housing in their neighborhoods. Manhattan Community Board 4 is out to prove it isn’t like all community boards.

The board on Thursday unveiled a plan calling for 23,000 more homes within its borders on the West Side, the New York Times reported. It includes 1,400 affordable homes in the district, stretching from West 14th Street to Columbus Circle.

The board has no power or funding to implement such a plan. But board support can be crucial to winning political support, which is necessary to rezone for more housing. And in this case, West Side Council member Erik Bottcher is in favor, having come to embrace mixed-income housing development as a way to make the city more affordable.

So has Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, who unveiled a comprehensive housing plan Thursday.

The alignment of Community Board 4, Bottcher, Adams and the mayor paves the way for upzoning the West Side, which in turn would attract developers, as it has in Gowanus. City and state leaders are making a concerted attempt to add housing.

“This plan is really meant to be an opportunity, a gift, to the city and the state from a community saying: Build these apartments here,” board chair Jeffrey LeFrancois told the Times.

Read more

The board’s plan specifies how it would achieve its lofty goal. One way is to develop housing on sites owned by the state. In July, the Empire State Development Corporation requested proposals to convert the former Bayview Correctional Facility in West Chelsea into supportive housing. It is among the sites in the board’s plan, which says 115 units could go there.

The community board isn’t a rubber stamp for development. In April it voted against an affordable housing project at 806 Ninth Avenue. The City Council ultimately gave the green light to Hudson Companies for 112 units.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Affordable Housingcommunity board 4hell's kitchenHudson Yardswest chelsea

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Image by Wolfgang & Hite via Dezeen)
    Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys
    Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Hudson Yards (Credit: Getty Images and Wikipedia)
    Facebook close to finalizing Hudson Yards office deal: report
    Facebook close to finalizing Hudson Yards office deal: report
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Property managers consider outlawing e-bikes after Midtown fire
    Property managers consider outlawing e-bikes after Midtown fire
    Bruce Teitelbaum and Kristin Richardson Jordan with a rendering of the truck depot sign scheduled for installation Thursday at the site of a rejected housing development in Harlem. (Getty)
    Bruce wasn’t bluffing: Truck depot opening at scuttled housing site
    Bruce wasn’t bluffing: Truck depot opening at scuttled housing site
    Ben Byrne and 1 Java Street (LinkedIn, LendLease)
    Lendlease lands $360M construction loan for Greenpoint rental towers
    Lendlease lands $360M construction loan for Greenpoint rental towers
    City Council, affordable housing,
    Council speaker’s plan attacks housing crisis from every angle
    Council speaker’s plan attacks housing crisis from every angle
    From left: Empire Capital Holdings founding partner Josh Rahmani, Invesco CEO Martin Flanagan, and 550 West 54th Street (Getty, Empire Capital Holdings, Invesco, StreetEasy)
    Empire Capital to buy Invesco’s piece of Mercedes House for $100M+
    Empire Capital to buy Invesco’s piece of Mercedes House for $100M+
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.