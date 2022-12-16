Open Menu

Photos: Berkshire Hathaway throws jovial, stately holiday bash

Festive atmosphere punctuated by lively dancefloor

New York /
Dec.December 16, 2022 05:38 PM
By Orion Jones and Harrison Connery
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink


Warren Buffett did not attend Wednesday night’s Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices holiday party, but its setting — a former Vanderbilt mansion in Lenox Hill — lent plenty of gravitas to the event.

Gathered at the Lotos Club on East 66th Street off Madison Avenue, agents described the gathering as almost like family, though many were newcomers to the firm. Executives Brad Loe and Steven James, who joined from Douglas Elliman last year, kept the mood light in a checkered holiday jacket with shawl lapels and a navy suit with tortoise shell glasses, respectively. Chief strategy officer Diane Ramirez, formerly of Brown Harris Stevens, greeted guests before lighting up the thumping dance floor.

“The party is definitely more lively than last year,” said James, the firm’s New York City president and CEO, as he glanced toward the other side of a foyer where, last December, Covid tests were administered upon entry.

Read more

The lively atmosphere was also a testament to the pair’s recruitment efforts: While they appear to have fallen short of their stated goal of having 125 agents by the end of the year, the guestlist was 75 strong, and roughly 90 brokers are listed on the webpage for the firm’s Manhattan office.

“We’d like to open new offices on the Upper West Side, in Downtown and in Brooklyn,” said Loe, director of sales, who measured his and James’ determination by the lights that switch off in surrounding office buildings while they have kept vigil in their office at 590 Madison Avenue.

Though the market faces uncertain times ahead, one could excuse the air of buoyancy after the dramatic swings the industry has experienced in recent years.

At the end of the night, James said, “We all had a great time, and that’s what we all need.”








      Reprints & Permissions
      Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
      Share via Shortlink
      Tags
      berkshire hathawayLuxury Real EstateResidential Brokerage

      Related Articles

      arrow_forward_ios
      Compass CEO Robert Reffkin and REBNY president James Whelan (Compass, REBNY, Getty)
      REBNY slams Compass for ending its own lawsuit
      REBNY slams Compass for ending its own lawsuit
      Steve Wynn and 50 Central Park South (Getty, Compasss)
      Steve Wynn lists Central Park South pad for $90M
      Steve Wynn lists Central Park South pad for $90M
      Compass' Robert Reffkin and REBNY's James Whelan (Compass, REBNY, Getty)
      Compass moves to settle REBNY lawsuit
      Compass moves to settle REBNY lawsuit
      REBNY's James Whelan (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, REBNY)
      REBNY plans sweeping rule changes for 2023
      REBNY plans sweeping rule changes for 2023
      Extell Development’s Gary Barnett with 217 West 57th Street
      Another $50M sale as Barnett’s Central Park Tower discounts continue
      Another $50M sale as Barnett’s Central Park Tower discounts continue
      168 Plymouth Street and 156 Beard Street (Alloy, Compass)
      Alloy’s 168 Plymouth Street lands Brooklyn’s top contract
      Alloy’s 168 Plymouth Street lands Brooklyn’s top contract
      276 West 11th Street (StreetEasy, Getty)
      West Village townhouse tops Manhattan luxury market
      West Village townhouse tops Manhattan luxury market
      John Prine with 1108 Overton Lea Road
      Late folk star John Prine’s Nashville home hits the market for $5M
      Late folk star John Prine’s Nashville home hits the market for $5M
      arrow_forward_ios

      The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.