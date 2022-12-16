







































Warren Buffett did not attend Wednesday night’s Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices holiday party, but its setting — a former Vanderbilt mansion in Lenox Hill — lent plenty of gravitas to the event.

Gathered at the Lotos Club on East 66th Street off Madison Avenue, agents described the gathering as almost like family, though many were newcomers to the firm. Executives Brad Loe and Steven James, who joined from Douglas Elliman last year, kept the mood light in a checkered holiday jacket with shawl lapels and a navy suit with tortoise shell glasses, respectively. Chief strategy officer Diane Ramirez, formerly of Brown Harris Stevens, greeted guests before lighting up the thumping dance floor.

“The party is definitely more lively than last year,” said James, the firm’s New York City president and CEO, as he glanced toward the other side of a foyer where, last December, Covid tests were administered upon entry.

The lively atmosphere was also a testament to the pair’s recruitment efforts: While they appear to have fallen short of their stated goal of having 125 agents by the end of the year, the guestlist was 75 strong, and roughly 90 brokers are listed on the webpage for the firm’s Manhattan office.

“We’d like to open new offices on the Upper West Side, in Downtown and in Brooklyn,” said Loe, director of sales, who measured his and James’ determination by the lights that switch off in surrounding office buildings while they have kept vigil in their office at 590 Madison Avenue.

Though the market faces uncertain times ahead, one could excuse the air of buoyancy after the dramatic swings the industry has experienced in recent years.

At the end of the night, James said, “We all had a great time, and that’s what we all need.”