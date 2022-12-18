Open Menu

Elliman expands in Boston

Acquires Bulfinch Boston Realty in Back Bay

Dec.December 18, 2022 01:00 PM
By TRD Staff
A photo illustration of Douglas Elliman's Howard Lorber (Getty, Douglas Elliman)

After staking its claim in Washington, D.C., Douglas Elliman Realty is targeting Boston for further expansion.

The firm, which announced last month that it’s opening three locations in the Metro D.C. area, now has a second office in Boston after acquiring independent real estate company Bulfinch Boston Realty, Inman reported.

In doing so, Elliman will bring on board Bulfinch President Zechariah Cook along with the company’s six-person team, which has had $200 million in sales since 2016, the outlet reported.

Cook, according to Inman, has been in real estate for 13 years, buying half of Bulfinch in 2010. He became the sole owner of the brokerage in 2019 after buying out his partner.

Elliman’s other Boston office, which is headquarters to Elliman Massachusetts, is located at 20 Park Plaza.

The firm continues to expand despite a softening residential market, having also opened new offices this year in Nantucket, Massachusetts.; New Canaan, Connecticut; Las Vegas, Houston, Orange County, California.; and Basalt, Colorado.

Elliman, which spun off last year from parent company Vector Group and has more than 6,600 agents nationwide, posted a net loss of $4 million in the third quarter.

— Ted Glanzer




