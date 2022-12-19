Brooklyn’s luxury market last week slowed from the previous period, and notched its highest average discount of the year in the process.

Twelve homes asking $2 million or more went into contract last week, according to Compass’ weekly report. The contracts had an average 6 percent discount.

The most expensive property to enter contract was 39 Willow Place in Brooklyn Heights, asking just under $6 million. The townhouse, built in 1930, has eight bedrooms and four full bathrooms across 4,800 square feet.

The 25-foot-wide home has its original red-brick facade, as well has hard-carved plaster moldings and high ceilings. The property also has a rear garden.

The second most expensive property to enter contract last week was unit 23AB at 75 Livingston Street in Brooklyn Heights, last asking $4.2 million. The co-op, built in 1927, has three bedrooms and three full bathrooms.

It also has a media room, a large entrance gallery and an all-stainless-steel eat-in kitchen, as well as two terraces. Amenities at the building include a 24-hour doorman and live-in super.

It’s rare for co-ops to make the Brooklyn luxury report — because there are fewer of them than in Manhattan — and even rarer for them to place in the top two most expensive contracts.

Of the 12 homes that went into contract last week, seven were townhouses, four were condos and one was a co-op. The previous week saw 19 deals signed.

The homes combined for $34 million in volume, which works out to $1,197 per square foot. The average asking price was $2.8 million and the median asking price was $2.3 million. The typical home spent 127 days on the market.