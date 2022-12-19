Open Menu

Gaming platform joins RAL’s Union Square property

GameChanger signs 25K sf lease at Zero Irving

New York /
Dec.December 19, 2022 09:54 AM
TRD Staff
RAL Companies chairman Robert Levine and 124 East 14th Street (Getty, RAL Companies, LoopNet)

A subsidiary of Dick’s Sporting Goods inked a deal with RAL Development to join its Union Square boutique office building.

GameChanger, a youth sports platform for live streaming, signed a 25,000-square-foot lease at Zero Irving, the New York Post reported. The company will occupy the 17th and 18th floors of the technology-focused property at 124 East 14th Street.

Asking rents for the space weren’t reported, but asking rents at the building start at $120 per square foot. JLL’s Simon Landman represented the tenant, while a JLL team including Mitchell Konsker and Ben Bass represented the landlord.

RAL completed the 21-story, 175,000-square-foot office building this year, four years after signing a long-term ground lease with the city to redevelop the property. Other tenants at the $200 million development include Melio Payments, Sigma Computing and Laurel Road.

Venture capital giant Sequoia Capital signed a lease at the property for its first New York City office, The Information reported this summer. While that deal has yet to be confirmed by the landlord, the Sequoia and GameChanger leases bring the office tower close to full occupancy.

Read more

Amenities at the office building include a roof deck, a 14,000-square-foot event and conference space and a fitness center. Last week, a 10,000-square-foot Urbanspace food hall opened on the ground floor.

RAL developed Zero Irving during the height of the pandemic, which pushed office leasing remains to well below pre-pandemic levels as landlords fret about the lasting popularity of remote work.

Still, some developers like RXR and TF Cornerstone are forging ahead with office projects — despite persistent doubt surrounding the future of the asset class — counting on demand for flashy space to generate a premium from willing tenants.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Tags
    Office Leasingral companiesunion square

