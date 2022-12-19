After a busy start to December, Manhattan’s luxury market slowed again last week.

Buyers signed contracts for 16 homes asking $4 million or above, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report, down from 21 the week prior, the most since early November. Seven of the deals were for condominiums, six for townhouses and three for co-op units.

Two penthouses, one Uptown and one Downtown, led the way.

The most expensive home to go into contract was a 5,400-square-foot triplex co-op at 605 Park Avenue last asking $15 million. The five-bedroom penthouse — which first hit the market for $17.5 million in September — comes with a 31-foot living room, a formal dining room, three bedrooms and a gym on its bottom floor, all of which are surrounded by a wraparound terrace.

The second floor has a den with a wet bar and two more bedrooms, while the top floor has a solarium and a roof terrace. Monthly maintenance costs are $22,000 for amenities including a door man, a resident manager, a gym and storage.

The second most expensive home to enter contract last week was Penthouse B, also known as unit 31A, at 100 Barclay Street in Tribeca, with an asking price of $13.5 million. On and off the market since March, the 4,300-square-foot, five-bedroom condo has a 1,000-square-foot terrace and a large great room and 10-foot ceilings. The seller bought the unit in 2017 for $11.2 million.

The building has over 40,000 square feet of amenities, including a fitness center, a pool, a roof deck, a media room, a bike room and wine lockers.

The combined volume of the 16 units that went into contract was $128.5 million. The average asking price was $8 million and the median asking price was $7.4 million. The typical home was discounted 7 percent and has spent 597 days on the market.