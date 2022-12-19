Open Menu

Lenox Hill, Tribeca penthouses top Manhattan luxury market

Sixteen contracts signed last week for homes asking at least $4M totaled $128.5M

New York /
Dec.December 19, 2022 01:30 PM
By Harrison Connery
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: 605 Park Avenue and 100 Barclay Street (Getty, LoopNet, Brown Harris Stevens)

From left: 605 Park Avenue and 100 Barclay Street (Getty, LoopNet, Brown Harris Stevens)

After a busy start to December, Manhattan’s luxury market slowed again last week.

Buyers signed contracts for 16 homes asking $4 million or above, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report, down from 21 the week prior, the most since early November. Seven of the deals were for condominiums, six for townhouses and three for co-op units.

Two penthouses, one Uptown and one Downtown, led the way.

The most expensive home to go into contract was a 5,400-square-foot triplex co-op at 605 Park Avenue last asking $15 million. The five-bedroom penthouse — which first hit the market for $17.5 million in September — comes with a 31-foot living room, a formal dining room, three bedrooms and a gym on its bottom floor, all of which are surrounded by a wraparound terrace.

The second floor has a den with a wet bar and two more bedrooms, while the top floor has a solarium and a roof terrace. Monthly maintenance costs are $22,000 for amenities including a door man, a resident manager, a gym and storage.

Read more

The second most expensive home to enter contract last week was Penthouse B, also known as unit 31A, at 100 Barclay Street in Tribeca, with an asking price of $13.5 million. On and off the market since March, the 4,300-square-foot, five-bedroom condo has a 1,000-square-foot terrace and a large great room and 10-foot ceilings. The seller bought the unit in 2017 for $11.2 million.

The building has over 40,000 square feet of amenities, including a fitness center, a pool, a roof deck, a media room, a bike room and wine lockers.

The combined volume of the 16 units that went into contract was $128.5 million. The average asking price was $8 million and the median asking price was $7.4 million. The typical home was discounted 7 percent and has spent 597 days on the market.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Luxury Real Estateolshan realtyResidential Brokerage

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Guest, Marzenna Wawrzaszek, Ryan Serhant, Brian Chan
    Photos: Inside Serhant’s holiday party
    Photos: Inside Serhant’s holiday party
    Ryan Serhant and Kieran Brew (Serhant)
    Serhant nabs longtime Hamptons broker
    Serhant nabs longtime Hamptons broker
    1180 Hwy 50 Glenbrook, Nevada and Blockchains' Jeffrey Berns (Compass, Blockchains)
    Blockchains Jeffrey Berns lists Lake Tahoe properties for $45M
    Blockchains Jeffrey Berns lists Lake Tahoe properties for $45M
    BHHSNYP Team (Berkshire Hathaway, Barbara Wagner Communications)
    Photos: Berkshire Hathaway throws jovial, stately holiday bash
    Photos: Berkshire Hathaway throws jovial, stately holiday bash
    Compass CEO Robert Reffkin and REBNY president James Whelan (Compass, REBNY, Getty)
    REBNY slams Compass for ending its own lawsuit
    REBNY slams Compass for ending its own lawsuit
    Steve Wynn and 50 Central Park South (Getty, Compasss)
    Steve Wynn lists Central Park South pad for $90M
    Steve Wynn lists Central Park South pad for $90M
    Compass' Robert Reffkin and REBNY's James Whelan (Compass, REBNY, Getty)
    Compass moves to settle REBNY lawsuit
    Compass moves to settle REBNY lawsuit
    REBNY's James Whelan (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, REBNY)
    REBNY plans sweeping rule changes for 2023
    REBNY plans sweeping rule changes for 2023
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.