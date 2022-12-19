Open Menu

Ryan Serhant says firm will grow next year despite slowing market

Emboldened exec shares rosy outlook at brokerage holiday party in Soho

New York /
Dec.December 19, 2022 08:00 AM
By Harrison Connery and Orion Jones
Photos by Jason Malihan

About 400 guests were gathered to ring in the holidays, but Ryan Serhant’s focus was on Q1.

Donning a black blazer with neon snowflakes, snowglobes and presents, Serhant predicted that next year, his eponymous brokerage would surpass the $2 billion in sales he said it brought in this year.

“We are the best in challenged, volatile markets,” he said at the firm’s holiday party last week. “That’s where I built my career, in the tough markets of 2009 and then 2017… We’ll begin to expand next year.”

Attendees mingling over prosecco and beer at the firm’s flagship three-story office at 372 West Broadway in Soho were noticeably younger than the average brokerage partygoers, something that might be expected at a firm that claims to be the best in industry at branding and social media.

While a DJ blasted music to an empty dance floor down below, the vibe up on the main floor was understated. Hard liquor was absent, though a pair of intrepid reporters tracked down bottles of whiskey and tequila stashed on a third-floor shelf, where Serhant staff escaped from the crowd beneath white boards that displayed large to-do lists labeled WEBSITE, GOALS and BRANDING — evident relics of the company’s founding. The event’s only hiccup was that the bars and coat check were understaffed.

 

The extensive guestlist may have run up a tab for Serhant, but he’s got some extra cash to throw around: A Black Friday sale for “Sell it Like Serhant” courses, the educational component of his business, brought in $600,000 in a single day, he said.

“We started the company in 2020, that’s when we were born; 2021 we learned to crawl; 2022 we learned to walk, setting up all the systems and processes,” Serhant said. “Next year we start to run.”








      Residential BrokerageSerhant

      The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.