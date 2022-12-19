Carlos Simoes, Sandy Abbas, Kendall Taylor (in green) Ryan Serhant, and Kayla Lee
Samir Vogan, Marzena Wawrzaszek, Kelly Klingman, Nile Lundgren
Abby Palanca Team
Ryan Serhant
Guest, Marzenna Wawrzaszek, Ryan Serhant, Brian Chan
Jeannie Supple
Michael Molina, Carlos Simoes, Kayla Lee
Ryan Serhant
Ryan Serhant
Talia McKinney, and guest
Tamir Shemesh, Serhant CFO Natalie Vitebsky
Photos by Jason Malihan
About 400 guests were gathered to ring in the holidays, but Ryan Serhant’s focus was on Q1.
Donning a black blazer with neon snowflakes, snowglobes and presents, Serhant predicted that next year, his eponymous brokerage would surpass the $2 billion in sales he said it brought in this year.
“We are the best in challenged, volatile markets,” he said at the firm’s holiday party last week. “That’s where I built my career, in the tough markets of 2009 and then 2017… We’ll begin to expand next year.”
Attendees mingling over prosecco and beer at the firm’s flagship three-story office at 372 West Broadway in Soho were noticeably younger than the average brokerage partygoers, something that might be expected at a firm that claims to be the best in industry at branding and social media.
