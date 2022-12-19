























Photos by Jason Malihan

About 400 guests were gathered to ring in the holidays, but Ryan Serhant’s focus was on Q1.

Donning a black blazer with neon snowflakes, snowglobes and presents, Serhant predicted that next year, his eponymous brokerage would surpass the $2 billion in sales he said it brought in this year.

“We are the best in challenged, volatile markets,” he said at the firm’s holiday party last week. “That’s where I built my career, in the tough markets of 2009 and then 2017… We’ll begin to expand next year.”

Attendees mingling over prosecco and beer at the firm’s flagship three-story office at 372 West Broadway in Soho were noticeably younger than the average brokerage partygoers, something that might be expected at a firm that claims to be the best in industry at branding and social media.