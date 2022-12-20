Open Menu

Major agent commissions suit headed to trial

Judge denied motions by NAR, brokerages for summary judgment

National /
Dec.December 20, 2022 10:00 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
NAR CEO Bob Goldberg (Getty, NAR)

NAR CEO Bob Goldberg (Getty, NAR)

An agent commissions suit that could have major ramifications for the residential real estate industry is headed to trial.

U.S. District Court Judge Stephen Bough dismissed motions for summary judgment by the National Association of Realtors, Anywhere Real Estate, Keller Williams, RE/MAX and HomeServices of America, Inman reported. If the judge had granted the motions, the lawsuit from homeseller plaintiffs Joshua Sitzer and Amy Winger would have ended in favor of the defendants.

The plaintiffs filed the lawsuit against NAR, Anywhere (then known as Realogy) and others more than three years ago, claiming that sharing commissions between listing and buyer brokers violated the Sherman Antitrust Act. If the plaintiffs succeed, homesellers may be able to seek reimbursement on commissions paid to buyer agents.

The plaintiffs have an issue with the commissions model. They are aiming in the suit for homebuyers to pay their brokers directly instead of having listing brokers pay buyer brokers from what the seller pays listing brokers. According to the lawsuit, the model inflates costs for sellers.

Read more

A judge earlier this year granted class-action certification for the lawsuit, which enabled the plaintiffs to represent any seller who paid a broker commission for a residential deal across four Missouri MLSs, dating back to April 2014.

The commissions paid to buyer agents in the state since that time total more than $1 billion, creating the possibility of a massive fallout for the industry. Treble damages could bring the total amount of damages to $4 billion.

Defendants typically file for summary judgments when they believe the material facts of a case to be beyond dispute. Bough said in a decision he doesn’t see things that way, claiming there are several disputes involving material facts in the case, including if the seller is the direct buyer of the buyer-broker’s commission.

A spokesperson for NAR expressed confidence the defendants would prevail in the lawsuit. The brokerages involved in the case did not immediately comment on the latest development in the case.

A trial was initially scheduled to start in February 2023, but was pushed last week at Anywhere’s request, despite objections raised from NAR. A three-week jury trial is now scheduled to start on Oct. 16.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Anywhere Real EstateBrokeragehome salesNational Association of RealtorsReal Estate Lawsuits

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from left: Ryan Gorman, Ryan Serhant, Tal and Oren Alexander and Eric Wu (Getty; Illustration by The Real Deal)
    Superstar agents, brands and sacrificial lambs: Resi brokerage year in review
    Superstar agents, brands and sacrificial lambs: Resi brokerage year in review
    New York Attorney General Letitia James with Cold Spring Hills (Getty, Senior Advice)
    Letitia James accuses Avi and Bent Philipson of nursing home fraud
    Letitia James accuses Avi and Bent Philipson of nursing home fraud
    From left: Corcoran's Steve Belluomini, Pam Liebman, Michael Mahon and Randall Kostick (Corcoran, Getty)
    Corcoran taps new NorCal franchise after Global Living fiasco
    Corcoran taps new NorCal franchise after Global Living fiasco
    Alex Sapir, WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani, Adam Neumann and 261 Madison Avenue (Getty, 261 Madison Avenue via Sapir Organization)
    Sapir: WeWork hiding behind shell companies in lease dispute
    Sapir: WeWork hiding behind shell companies in lease dispute
    CW Realty's Cheskie Weisz and 960 Franklin Avenue (CW Realty, Google Maps, Getty)
    Investor slams Cheskie Weisz in suit over Crown Heights dev site
    Investor slams Cheskie Weisz in suit over Crown Heights dev site
    Glenwood Management's Howard Swarzman and 60 East 86th Street (Getty, Google Maps)
    Condo board sues Glenwood, calling luxury Manhattan project “hazardous”
    Condo board sues Glenwood, calling luxury Manhattan project “hazardous”
    Compass' Robert Reffkin and REBNY's James Whelan (Compass, REBNY, Getty)
    Compass moves to settle REBNY lawsuit
    Compass moves to settle REBNY lawsuit
    From left: Mitchell Kossoff, Steve Croman, and Michael Besen (Getty, Kossoff, PLLC, Besen Partners)
    Croman says convicted attorney Mitch Kossoff duped him into deal
    Croman says convicted attorney Mitch Kossoff duped him into deal
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.