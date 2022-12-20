Open Menu

Three signs NYC homesellers are losing leverage

Low inventory propping up prices, but seller’s bonanza is waning: StreetEasy

New York /
Dec.December 20, 2022 05:30 PM
By Harrison Connery
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

(Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

New York City’s housing market has slowed in recent months, but the tides appear to be turning as sellers lose their leverage.

For-sale inventory rose year-over-year for the first time since July 2021, new data published by StreetEasy show. More New York City sellers lowered their asking prices and homes spent longer on the market longer compared to a year ago.

New York City’s market is resembling 2019,”when rising inventory led to more price cuts and tempered sale prices,” Streeteasy economist Kenny Lee wrote.

Mortgage rates passed 7 percent in November for the first time in over 20 years, tanking activity as borrowing costs ballooned. Sellers stayed in their homes, wary of giving up a lower rate, sinking new listings 16.7 percent year-over-year.

Read more

Despite the drop in activity, New York City’s for-sale inventory is up 1.7 percent compared to November 2021. The slight rebound comes as homes sat on the market for 11 days longer than the previous year and rates sidelined buyers.

“Accelerating seller withdrawal is preventing buyers from taking the upper hand,” Lee wrote. “Buyers who can afford to stay in the market are competing for a limited number of homes, and well-positioned sellers can expect competitive offers — although more listings are vying for buyers’ attention now compared to last winter.

While sellers are increasingly willing to cut their ask — nearly 12 percent did so in November, a 2.1 percent annual increase — they’re still pricing optimistically.

The median asking price in Manhattan was nearly $1.6 million in November, the highest since January 2020. But selling prices have been stagnant, falling 0.5 percent since their post-pandemic peak in August to $1.1 million. Prices in Brooklyn and Queens remain similarly elevated.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Housing MarketStreetEasy

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    What happened to NYC’s condo glut? Here’s a look inside the numbers
    What happened to NYC’s condo glut? Here’s a look inside the numbers
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Purchase applications climb as mortgage rates stabilize
    Purchase applications climb as mortgage rates stabilize
    (Getty; Illustration by The Real Deal)
    TRD Pro: Condo vs. co-op sale price gap widens
    TRD Pro: Condo vs. co-op sale price gap widens
    A photo illustration of Compass' Robert Reffkin (Getty, Compass)
    Reffkin to Compass leaders: Get poor performers out
    Reffkin to Compass leaders: Get poor performers out
    (Getty; Illustration by The Real Deal)
    Housing market to sink to a 12-year low in 2023, Redfin says
    Housing market to sink to a 12-year low in 2023, Redfin says
    (Photo illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Mortgage applications decline even as rates fall again
    Mortgage applications decline even as rates fall again
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    TRD Pro: Is homebuilding really down?
    TRD Pro: Is homebuilding really down?
    TRD's Harrison Connery, Orion Jones and Hiten Samtani
    Watch: Understanding Compass’ latest financials
    Watch: Understanding Compass’ latest financials
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.