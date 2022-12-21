Open Menu

Slate, RiseBoro land $122M to build Brownsville affordable project

Rockaway Ave development will include supportive housing, retail

New York /
Dec.December 21, 2022 12:30 PM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Slate Property Group's David Schwartz, Martin Nausbaum; RiseBoro Community Partnership's Scott Short and 326 Rockaway Avenue (Getty, Google Maps, Slate Property Group, RiseBoro Community Partnership)

Slate Property Group’s David Schwartz, Martin Nausbaum; RiseBoro Community Partnership’s Scott Short and 326 Rockaway Avenue (Getty, Google Maps, Slate Property Group, RiseBoro Community Partnership)

Slate Property Group and nonprofit RiseBoro Community Partnership have nailed down a construction loan for a sizable affordable housing project in Brownsville.

The developers secured $121.7 million — a combination of tax credits, subsidies and financing from Goldman Sachs Asset Management — to build a 185,000-square-foot structure with 215 apartments at 326 Rockaway Avenue in the eastern Brooklyn neighborhood.

Some 129 units, or 60 percent, will be supportive housing for the homeless or those at risk of becoming homeless. The remaining 86 units will be affordable for families earning less than 60 percent of area median income.

The complex will include a 3,800-square-foot community facility and about 1,600 square feet of ground-floor retail; it grew in size and price since The Real Deal first reported on the plans last year. Slate expects to finish it in 2025.

The project fits a pattern for Slate, which has spent roughly $320 million acquiring and developing at least 10 homeless shelters or supportive housing developments since 2020 as homelessness in the city has climbed to levels not seen since the Great Depression. Slate recently refinanced its ownership interest in several shelters with co-owner Yoel Zagelbaum.

Read more

Funding for the project is a “step towards addressing [Brooklyn’s] housing crisis,” said John Valladares, managing director at Slate Property Group, at a time when “the availability of affordable housing in New York City is insufficient to meet the need,” added Yarojin Robinson, managing director in the Urban Investment Group at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

The financing includes tax-exempt bonds, low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC) purchased by Goldman Sachs and subsidies from city agencies; the supportive units were funded through NYC 15/15 program, an initiative started by former Mayor de Blasio to develop 15,000 units of supportive housing over 15 years.

In October, Slate opened an affordable and supportive housing project with 119 units at 913 East Tremont Avenue in West Farms, the Bronx, with partners Westhab Inc. and Camber Property Group.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Affordable HousingBrooklyngoldman sachsSlate Property Group

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    Quadrum Global's Oleg Pavlov with 29 Huron Street
    Here are the priciest Brooklyn and Queens condo filings of 2022
    Here are the priciest Brooklyn and Queens condo filings of 2022
    Gilbane Development Group’s Blaise Rastello with 280 East 161 Street and 1105 Jerome Avenue (Gilbane Development Group, LoopNet, Getty)
    Gilbane buys Bronx affordable housing portfolio for $107M
    Gilbane buys Bronx affordable housing portfolio for $107M
    39 Willow Place and 75 Livingston Street (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, Streeteasy)
    Brooklyn Heights townhouse leads luxury contracts
    Brooklyn Heights townhouse leads luxury contracts
    Conifer Realty's Timothy Fournier and Smith & Henzy Advisory Group's Timothy Henzy with the site of the development at 23 Bridge Street (Conifer, Smith & Henzy, Google Maps)
    Partners back out of Hamptons affordable housing project
    Partners back out of Hamptons affordable housing project
    From left: Senator Julia Salazar and Assembly member Emily Gallagher (Getty, NY Senate, Ny Assembly, Visiting Vienna)
    Would Vienna’s social housing work in NYC? It already does
    Would Vienna’s social housing work in NYC? It already does
    Philadelphia skyline (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Philadelphia landlord accused of Section 8 discrimination
    Philadelphia landlord accused of Section 8 discrimination
    Zara's Amancio Ortega (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, Amazon.com, Inc./Public domain/via Wikimedia Commons)
    Zara founder, Amazon spend big on Seattle housing
    Zara founder, Amazon spend big on Seattle housing
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.