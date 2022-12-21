Open Menu

Thor sues Lightstone execs for $80M

Lawsuit alleged defendants helped former Thor execs “breach fiduciary duties”

New York /
Dec.December 21, 2022 10:00 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Thor Equities chairman Joe Sitt, Lightstone Group chairman David Lichtenstein, and 6720a Rockledge Drive in North Bethesda, Maryland (Getty, Thor Equities, Lightstone Group, LoopNet)

From left: Thor Equities chairman Joe Sitt, Lightstone Group chairman David Lichtenstein, and 6720a Rockledge Drive in North Bethesda, Maryland (Getty, Thor Equities, Lightstone Group, LoopNet)

Thor Equities filed a lawsuit against three Lightstone Group executives over their activities with former heads at Joe Sitt’s firm.

The lawsuit, filed this week in New York County Supreme Court, names Lightstone chairman David Lichtenstein, president Mitchell Hochberg and executive vice president Joseph Teichman, the Commercial Observer reported. Thor alleges in the suit the executives helped two former executives of Thor “breach fiduciary duties.”

Those executives, ​​former Thor vice presidents Jonathan Scheinberg and William Hunter, were not named in the suit. The firm is seeking $80 million.

The filing doesn’t provide much detail, but Teichman told the Observer it likely stems from another lawsuit filed by Thor in Maryland last year. Thor alleged Lichtenstein and Hochberg (Teichman wasn’t named in the previous suit) helped arrange the $133 million purchase of a North Bethesda business park while Scheinberg and Hunter were still at Thor; they left the firm in 2020 to form Outshine Properties.

Read more

A joint venture between Lightstone and Outshine purchased Skybridge Towers in the Maryland suburb in February 2021.

In the Maryland lawsuit, Thor accused its former employees of hiding the acquisition and using a company staffer to surreptitiously do research for the deal. The developer claimed Hochberg became aware of the situation after dining with Scheinberg. Scheinberg and Hunter allegedly used their Thor email address when gathering information from property brokers.

Thor argued it should be able to buy the building and be compensated over the lost deal.

There’s some dispute as to how that case is unfolding. Teichman said a Maryland judge dismissed charges against Lichtenstein and Hochberg three months ago. Montgomery County Court records, however, have a jury trial on the docket for the case on Jan. 25.

The Outshine Properties honchos declined to comment to the outlet, while Thor and its attorneys have not responded to a request for comment.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    lightstone groupReal Estate LawsuitsThor Equities

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    NAR CEO Bob Goldberg (Getty, NAR)
    Major agent commissions suit headed to trial
    Major agent commissions suit headed to trial
    New York Attorney General Letitia James with Cold Spring Hills (Getty, Senior Advice)
    Letitia James accuses Avi and Bent Philipson of nursing home fraud
    Letitia James accuses Avi and Bent Philipson of nursing home fraud
    From left: Corcoran's Steve Belluomini, Pam Liebman, Michael Mahon and Randall Kostick (Corcoran, Getty)
    Corcoran taps new NorCal franchise after Global Living fiasco
    Corcoran taps new NorCal franchise after Global Living fiasco
    Alex Sapir, WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani, Adam Neumann and 261 Madison Avenue (Getty, 261 Madison Avenue via Sapir Organization)
    Sapir: WeWork hiding behind shell companies in lease dispute
    Sapir: WeWork hiding behind shell companies in lease dispute
    CW Realty's Cheskie Weisz and 960 Franklin Avenue (CW Realty, Google Maps, Getty)
    Investor slams Cheskie Weisz in suit over Crown Heights dev site
    Investor slams Cheskie Weisz in suit over Crown Heights dev site
    Glenwood Management's Howard Swarzman and 60 East 86th Street (Getty, Google Maps)
    Condo board sues Glenwood, calling luxury Manhattan project “hazardous”
    Condo board sues Glenwood, calling luxury Manhattan project “hazardous”
    Compass' Robert Reffkin and REBNY's James Whelan (Compass, REBNY, Getty)
    Compass moves to settle REBNY lawsuit
    Compass moves to settle REBNY lawsuit
    From left: Mitchell Kossoff, Steve Croman, and Michael Besen (Getty, Kossoff, PLLC, Besen Partners)
    Croman says convicted attorney Mitch Kossoff duped him into deal
    Croman says convicted attorney Mitch Kossoff duped him into deal
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.