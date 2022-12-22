Open Menu

Home sales’ November decline was largest in 10 years

Sales dropped 35% as market reversal continues

National /
Dec.December 22, 2022 04:00 PM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

(Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

The evidence keeps pouring in: Fewer sales. More days on the market. Fewer bidding wars. Fewer offers above the asking price.

Yes, the housing market is continuing its about-face.

Home sales dropped 35.1 percent year-over-year in November, according to Redfin — the largest drop recorded by the brokerage since it began tracking sales in 2012.

There were other signs of a cooling housing market in Redfin’s report. The median home sale price increased by only 2.6 percent from a year earlier, the smallest gain since May 2020, when several pandemic-related factors set the market ablaze.

New listings dropped precipitously, falling 28.4 percent year-over-year. Outside of April 2020, when the market paused during pandemic shutdowns, it was the largest decline in new listings ever recorded by Redfin.

Read more

Redfin attributed the decline in sales to a mortgage rate surge, which has reversed a bit, giving hope to prospective buyers and sellers. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate exceeded 7 percent in November, but has sunk back to about 6.5 percent.

The Federal Reserve slowed interest rate hikes in December, but the inflation battle isn’t over, which could keep mortgage rates swinging wildly depending on the Fed’s actions, bond yields and various economic indicators.

Redfin researcher Chen Zhao (JP Morgan Chase & Co)

Redfin researcher Chen Zhao (JP Morgan Chase & Co)

“We have a ways to go until we reach recovery mode, and we may see sales continue to ebb in the short term,” Redfin’s Chen Zhao stated.

Among U.S. markets, year-over-year home sales dropped the most in Las Vegas. San Jose, in the notoriously tight Silicon Valley housing market, was the only other city where sales fell by more than 50 percent.

San Jose was also one of 11 metros with year-over-year declines in median sale price; San Francisco’s fell the furthest.

Sales in which a Redfin agent reported at least two competing bids accounted for 40.4 percent of the total, a steep decline of 27 percentage points year-over-year. The share of homes sold above the listing price fell 18 percentage points to 26.4 percent.

And buyers in November had more time to act, as homes’ median number of days on the market rose to 37 from just 22 a year ago.

A separate report from House Method calculated the median number of days on the market for major metro areas. Sales were slowest in Greenville, South Carolina, in October: 85 days. Other markets in the top 10 included Palm Bay, Florida (67), Chicago (61), New York City (57) and Miami (54).




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    home salesHousing MarketMortgage Ratesredfin

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Compass' Leonard Steinberg and Robert Reffkin (Getty, Compass)
    Compass agents predict their markets will outperform others
    Compass agents predict their markets will outperform others
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Three signs NYC homesellers are losing leverage
    Three signs NYC homesellers are losing leverage
    NAR CEO Bob Goldberg (Getty, NAR)
    Major agent commissions suit headed to trial
    Major agent commissions suit headed to trial
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Purchase applications climb as mortgage rates stabilize
    Purchase applications climb as mortgage rates stabilize
    (Getty; Illustration by The Real Deal)
    TRD Pro: Condo vs. co-op sale price gap widens
    TRD Pro: Condo vs. co-op sale price gap widens
    A photo illustration of Compass' Robert Reffkin (Getty, Compass)
    Reffkin to Compass leaders: Get poor performers out
    Reffkin to Compass leaders: Get poor performers out
    (Getty; Illustration by The Real Deal)
    Housing market to sink to a 12-year low in 2023, Redfin says
    Housing market to sink to a 12-year low in 2023, Redfin says
    (Photo illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Mortgage applications decline even as rates fall again
    Mortgage applications decline even as rates fall again
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.