Open Menu

New gondola creates Tahoe megaresort

Decades in the making, the project has not been welcomed entirely with open arms

National Weekend Edition /
Dec.December 25, 2022 01:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images)

(Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images)

A new 2.4-mile, $65 million gondola has made Palisades Tahoe the largest ski resort in California, though not everyone is thrilled with the project, the Mercury News reported.

The gondola, which has been in the works for decades, merges the Palisades Tahoe (formerly Olympic Valley) and Alpine Meadows ski areas into one 6,000-acre megaresort, enabling skiers to access both areas without having to make a 20-minute drive, according to the outlet. Instead, the gondola connects, via a 16 minute ride, Palisades to KT-22 mountain to Alpine.

“It’s going to be a good thing, with some definite downsides,” nearby resident Scott Dailey said to the outlet. “It should reduce a lot of car and shuttle bus traffic. We’ll be much more likely to go visit Alpine on the spur of the moment, which is cool.”

The gondola has 96 cabins that can carry eight passengers each, but it doesn’t just open up options for skiers. Owner Alterra Mountain Co. hopes to have a residential and entertainment expansion in the area, with 850 hotel and condominium units and a 90,000-square-foot Mountain Adventure Camp that includes an indoor pool, water slides, movie theater and bowling alley.

Palisades, which offers 41 lifts and 279 ski runs, is now the third-largest ski resort in North America, behind Whistler Blackcomb in Canada and Park City in Utah.

The new gondola is giving some locals angst, many of whom say it will forever alter the area’s distinct culture, not to mention the pristine powder that K-22 accumulated will be gone even earlier.

“It doesn’t increase terrain. It doesn’t improve the skiing experience at all,” Olympic Valley resident and skier Andrew Hays told Mercury News, who noted the increase in the number of visitors to the resort. “How do we manage these crowds? We need to be looking for ways to expand our terrain.”

“It looks a lot like a very expensive marketing ploy,” Tom Mooers, executive director of the environmental organization Sierra Watch, added. “My biggest concern about the gondola is: Where will it end? Will the region stay a mecca for everyone who loves the great outdoors — or will you get off the gondola amongst a bunch of Las Vegas-style attractions?”

— Ted Glanzer




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    californiaDevelopmentrecreationResortsTahoe

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    NRDC's Manish Bapna (Getty; NRDC)
    Dems, environmentalists aim to electrify new buildings statewide
    Dems, environmentalists aim to electrify new buildings statewide
    Joe Farrell (Getty; Illustration by the Real Deal)
    Hamptons builder Joe Farrell sued for $36M in tree-chopping dispute
    Hamptons builder Joe Farrell sued for $36M in tree-chopping dispute
    Northwind Group’s Ran Eliasaf with 615 River Road (Getty, FXCollaborative, Northwind Group)
    Maxal nabs $50M loan to kickstart massive Edgewater development
    Maxal nabs $50M loan to kickstart massive Edgewater development
    From left: Gamma Real Estate's Jonathan Kalikow, Stefan Soloviev, and Ron Moelis with 96+Broadway, Sutton Tower, and 135 East 47th Street
    Check out 2022’s most valuable Manhattan condo projects
    Check out 2022’s most valuable Manhattan condo projects
    Ben Byrne and 1 Java Street (LinkedIn, LendLease)
    Lendlease lands $360M construction loan for Greenpoint rental towers
    Lendlease lands $360M construction loan for Greenpoint rental towers
    CW Realty's Cheskie Weisz and 960 Franklin Avenue (CW Realty, Google Maps, Getty)
    Investor slams Cheskie Weisz in suit over Crown Heights dev site
    Investor slams Cheskie Weisz in suit over Crown Heights dev site
    Glenwood Management's Howard Swarzman and 60 East 86th Street (Getty, Google Maps)
    Condo board sues Glenwood, calling luxury Manhattan project “hazardous”
    Condo board sues Glenwood, calling luxury Manhattan project “hazardous”
    Development, Multifamily Real Estate, REBNY
    Rental housing pipeline shrinks 68% in 3 months
    Rental housing pipeline shrinks 68% in 3 months
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.