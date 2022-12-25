A massive New Jersey vineyard has hit the market with the highest asking price in the northwestern part of the state.

A 24,000-square-foot home that sits on 125 acres in Holland, near the Pennsylvania border, has been listed for $18 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. Coldwell Banker Hearthside’s Jackie Hillgrube and Debbie Summer are the listing agents for the property.

The seven-bedroom home was previously listed for $12 million in 2020 when a different agency was marketing the property. Summer said the listing was taken down this summer and that the new asking price better reflects the property’s value.

The sellers, attorney Craig Rothenberg and his wife Antonietta, bought the property in 2016 for $3.5 million and spent an additional $1 million in renovations. They said the property reminded them of California’s wine country and the couple began growing grapes and keeping bees. They are selling the home because they want to downsize and move closer to their Manhattan pied-à-terre.

The home, which was built in 2003, has indoor squash courts, custom wood and stonework, six wood-burning fireplaces and a sauna. The basement level of the home has a home theater, wine cellar, sitting room, gym and arcade. A spiral staircase in the main level great room leads up to a second-floor loft.

Outside, the property has tennis courts, a fire pit and saltwater pool. The couple planted two vineyards with five different varieties of grape and partially restored two centuries-old barns on the property. They also built a new 7,200-square-foot event space that currently holds farm equipment.

Hillgrube and Summer are marketing the property as a retreat or hospitality space. The most expensive home sale recorded in the northwestern New Jersey area was a Bedminster property that sold for $16.275 million in May.

In Cinnaminson, a 40,000-square-foot home that has been under construction for five years and is 90 percent complete, was listed for $24.95 million, the highest-ever for a residential property in the southern half of the Garden State.

— Victoria Pruitt