Open Menu

Powerball Winner Sells South Dakota Ranch for Record $37M

Cowboy Neal Wanless sold Bismark Trail Ranch for double what he paid for it

National Weekend Edition /
Dec.December 25, 2022 04:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Courtesy of Hall and Hall

South Dakota cowboy Neal Wanless, who in 2009 cashed in a winning $232.1 million Powerball ticket, hit the jackpot again this week, selling the 48,000-acre Bismark Trail Ranch near Rapid City for $37 million, more than double what he originally paid for it, according to listing agent Robb Nelson of Hall and Hall.

The buyer is J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings, according to Mansion Global.

Nelson originally listed the property for $41.15 million in 2020 before slashing the price to to $37 million, the outlet reported. Still, Robb said it’s the most expensive ranch ever sold in the state, passing the previous record of $32.4 million that was shelled out for the Triple U Ranch, which was featured in the Kevin Costner movie “Dances with Wolves.”

The Bismark Trail Ranch has four homes — including two luxury residences and two houses for workers and guests — multiple sets of working facilities, and numerous outbuildings. The home Wanless used for his residence is 6,500 square feet and has five bedrooms, a game room, a poker room and screening room, Mansion Global reported.

The property has nearly 42,000 deed acres, about 6,000 leased acres, 1,600 to the state and another 4,350 acres leased by the Bureau of State Management., according to the listing.

Wanless leased most of the ranch for 2,500 yearlings, 1,200 cow/calf pairs, 1,000 wild horses and farming, the listing says.

It’s not the only ranch to make waves recently. The owners of the 480-acre Ranch at Fisher Creek, which was featured in the Clint Eastwood movie “Unforgiven,” was recently listed for $19.2 million.
The ranch in Alberta, Canada, includes a main lodge, guest cabins, an indoor equestrian arena and a lake with a boathouse, along with the set for the town Big Whiskey, which was featured in the film.

— Ted Glanzer




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    RanchSouth Dakota

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Kent Companies' Bill Kent and the late T. Boone Pickens with Mesa Vista Ranch at 2050 Reynolds Ranch Road (Kent Companies, Getty, Hall and Hall)
    T. Boone Pickens’ panhandle ranch has sold for $170M
    T. Boone Pickens’ panhandle ranch has sold for $170M
    Wyoming ranch with ties to Walt Disney hits market for $71M
    Wyoming ranch with ties to Walt Disney hits market for $71M
    Wyoming ranch with ties to Walt Disney hits market for $71M
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Yakety-yak: Survivalist compound, complete with herd, asks $30M
    Yakety-yak: Survivalist compound, complete with herd, asks $30M
    Island Sotheby’s International Realty agent Dan Omer and Hana Ranch in Maui (Sotheby's International Realty)
    Hawaiian ranch next to Oprah hits market for $75M
    Hawaiian ranch next to Oprah hits market for $75M
    The Island Farm in San Gregorio (Sotheby’s International Realty)
    564-acre California ranch with redwoods, six homes and two Prohibition-era bars lists for $22.5m
    564-acre California ranch with redwoods, six homes and two Prohibition-era bars lists for $22.5m
    The 50K-acre South Dakota ranch (Credit: Hall and Hall)
    Powerball winner lists 50K-acre South Dakota ranch for $41M
    Powerball winner lists 50K-acre South Dakota ranch for $41M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.