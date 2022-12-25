Powerball Winner Sells South Dakota Ranch for Record $37M

South Dakota cowboy Neal Wanless, who in 2009 cashed in a winning $232.1 million Powerball ticket, hit the jackpot again this week, selling the 48,000-acre Bismark Trail Ranch near Rapid City for $37 million, more than double what he originally paid for it, according to listing agent Robb Nelson of Hall and Hall.

The buyer is J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings, according to Mansion Global.

Nelson originally listed the property for $41.15 million in 2020 before slashing the price to to $37 million, the outlet reported. Still, Robb said it’s the most expensive ranch ever sold in the state, passing the previous record of $32.4 million that was shelled out for the Triple U Ranch, which was featured in the Kevin Costner movie “Dances with Wolves.”

The Bismark Trail Ranch has four homes — including two luxury residences and two houses for workers and guests — multiple sets of working facilities, and numerous outbuildings. The home Wanless used for his residence is 6,500 square feet and has five bedrooms, a game room, a poker room and screening room, Mansion Global reported.

The property has nearly 42,000 deed acres, about 6,000 leased acres, 1,600 to the state and another 4,350 acres leased by the Bureau of State Management., according to the listing.

Wanless leased most of the ranch for 2,500 yearlings, 1,200 cow/calf pairs, 1,000 wild horses and farming, the listing says.

It’s not the only ranch to make waves recently. The owners of the 480-acre Ranch at Fisher Creek, which was featured in the Clint Eastwood movie “Unforgiven,” was recently listed for $19.2 million.

The ranch in Alberta, Canada, includes a main lodge, guest cabins, an indoor equestrian arena and a lake with a boathouse, along with the set for the town Big Whiskey, which was featured in the film.

— Ted Glanzer