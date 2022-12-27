Open Menu

Domain’s Greenpoint residents withhold rent over gas, heat issues

Developer faces concession requests at 1133 Manhattan Avenue

New York /
Dec.December 27, 2022 11:26 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Domain Companies CEO Matt Schwartz and 1133 Manhattan Avenue (Domain, Google Maps, Getty)

Domain Companies CEO Matt Schwartz and 1133 Manhattan Avenue (Domain, Google Maps, Getty)

Domain Companies is contending with gas and heat issues at its luxury multifamily building in Greenpoint, where some residents are withholding rent after leaks.

Eighty-seven residents of the 210-unit building at 1133 Manhattan Avenue have withheld rent in recent weeks, Gothamist reported. Dissatisfied tenants are exploring legal options for securing rent cuts and concessions from Domain after management told residents in October it was not ready to offer concessions until it understood the scope of the problems.

Some residents alleged frequent gas leaks causing long-term health problems, such as damaged lungs. Many are fearful of using the heat, which was turned on earlier this month after a dormant period.

Management has loaned some tenants hot plates to cook, but require them to be returned after meals. The cooking gas remains off, with Domain telling tenants it expects work to be done “very soon.”

Domain is benefiting from the 421a tax program, which expired in June and cooled the multifamily development market. Under the terms of the program, Domain received a tax break for setting aside half of the units of the 2014-built building for affordable housing. The developer last year paid a measly $100,000 in property taxes.

Read more

The Greenpoint building was the site of a crowded housing lottery when it opened. Nearly 60,000 people applied for the 105 affordable housing units available. Some of those who won the lottery are expressing trepidation about speaking out against problems at the building and withholding rent, fearful of losing their affordable homes.

Elsewhere in Brooklyn, Domain is busy with development. The firm in August closed on a $142 million construction loan for a 270-unit in Gowanus, which already secured its own 421a tax abatement. The collaboration with Vorea Group will include 25 percent of units set aside for affordable housing.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Domain CompaniesgreenpointMultifamily Real EstateRental Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    BH3 Management's Daniel Lebensohn and 80 Journal Square (BH3 Management, MHS Architecture)
    Jersey City approves 400-unit Journal Square tower
    Jersey City approves 400-unit Journal Square tower
    Supervisor Dean Preston with 360 Fifth Street (Trulia, Getty)
    Failed Bay Area development sites becoming blighted
    Failed Bay Area development sites becoming blighted
    From left: Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman and KKR's Henry Kravis (KKR, Getty, Blackstone)
    Wall Street has $110B for homebuying spree
    Wall Street has $110B for homebuying spree
    A photo illustration of RuthAnne Visnauskas, Commissioner of the New York State Division of Housing and Community Renewal (Getty, NYS of Housing and Community Renewal, YouTube)
    How did 116,000 rent-stabilized units vanish?
    How did 116,000 rent-stabilized units vanish?
    Elizabeth mayor J. Christian Bollwage (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty, City of Elizabeth)
    New Jersey city eliminates $20 limit on rent increases
    New Jersey city eliminates $20 limit on rent increases
    Ben Byrne and 1 Java Street (LinkedIn, LendLease)
    Lendlease lands $360M construction loan for Greenpoint rental towers
    Lendlease lands $360M construction loan for Greenpoint rental towers
    Attorney General Letitia James, Legal Aid Society attorney's cJudith Goldiner and Ellen Davidson (Legal Aid Society, Getty)
    Insolvent rent-aid program will close Jan. 15
    Insolvent rent-aid program will close Jan. 15
    Development, Multifamily Real Estate, REBNY
    Rental housing pipeline shrinks 68% in 3 months
    Rental housing pipeline shrinks 68% in 3 months
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.