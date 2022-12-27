Open Menu

RiseBoro’s passive house retrofits save landlord a bundle

Nonprofit revamped nine Brooklyn buildings

New York /
Dec.December 27, 2022 01:42 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
RiseBoro Community Partnership CEO Scott Short and 75 Linden Street in Bushwick (Getty, RiseBoro Community Partnership, Google Maps)

RiseBoro Community Partnership CEO Scott Short and 75 Linden Street in Bushwick (Getty, RiseBoro Community Partnership, Google Maps)

Two years after embarking on a landmark retrofitting project, landlord and tenants alike are seeing savings at a series of Brooklyn properties.

Nine buildings are seeing “transformational” savings, RiseBoro Community Partnership executive Ryan Cassidy told Fast Company. The century-old buildings were updated with white facades that provide a refreshed look and energy efficiency design.

The buildings now meet “Passive House” standards. Tenants benefit from lower air conditioning costs in the summer, according to the nonprofit, while the landlord saves as much as 80 percent on heating bills in the winter.

To retrofit the properties, RiseBoro added eight inches of insulation outside and new heating and cooling systems installed from the exterior. Because most of the work was outside, tenants didn’t experience too much disruption during installation, which also reduced mold and pests with resealed walls.

Read more

The $20 million retrofit project received funding from the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority, which kicked in $1.8 million through its RetrofitNY program, which aims to help building owners find affordable ways to improve sustainability. Architect Chris Benedict designed the buildings.

Decarbonization has been on the minds of New York real estate honchos for years; the sector is responsible for one-third of the state’s climate-warming emissions and a seismic 70 percent of the city’s. Most large buildings are required by city law to cut emissions by 80 percent by 2050, while a state law calls for an 85 percent cut across New York by the same year.

In February, the state paid $5 million to four landlords to model green retrofits within their portfolios. The landlords were Empire State Realty Trust, Hines and affordable housing providers Omni New York and L+M Development Partners.

To comply with city law, roughly 26,000 buildings need to be reformed by 2030, overcoming obstacles such as finding funds, keeping shareholders happy and minimizing tenant disruptions.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Affordable HousingBrooklynbushwickClimate ChangeConstructiongreen buildingspassive housesSustainability

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    282 Garfield Place and 29 Prospect Place (Google Maps, Getty)
    Tight Christmas: Park Slope townhouses lead Brooklyn’s contract chill
    Tight Christmas: Park Slope townhouses lead Brooklyn’s contract chill
    Supervisor Dean Preston with 360 Fifth Street (Trulia, Getty)
    Failed Bay Area development sites becoming blighted
    Failed Bay Area development sites becoming blighted
    From left: BTEA's Louis Coletti, Assembly member Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn and Sen. James Sanders Jr. (Getty; Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Hochul signs bill to raise fines for construction companies
    Hochul signs bill to raise fines for construction companies
    NRDC's Manish Bapna (Getty; NRDC)
    Dems, environmentalists aim to electrify new buildings statewide
    Dems, environmentalists aim to electrify new buildings statewide
    25 East 67th Street in Lenox Hill and LuxUrban Hotels’ Brian Ferdinand (Google Maps, Crunchbase)
    Short-term rental company sued for $1.5M in unpaid rent
    Short-term rental company sued for $1.5M in unpaid rent
    2022-in-review climate-change foreclosures builders-remedy
    These were The Real Deal staff’s favorite stories of the year
    These were The Real Deal staff’s favorite stories of the year
    Slate Property Group’s David Schwartz, Martin Nausbaum; RiseBoro Community Partnership’s Scott Short and rendering of 326 Rockaway Avenue (Getty, Google Maps, Slate Property Group, RiseBoro Community Partnership)
    Slate, RiseBoro land $122M to build Brownsville affordable project
    Slate, RiseBoro land $122M to build Brownsville affordable project
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.