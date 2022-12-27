Open Menu

Tight Christmas: Park Slope townhouses lead Brooklyn’s contract chill

Property asking $8.5M topped nine luxury contracts: Compass

New York
Dec.December 27, 2022 12:19 PM
By Holden Walter-Warner
282 Garfield Place and 29 Prospect Place (Google Maps, Getty)

‘Twas the week before Christmas and all through the market, only a few Brooklyn buyers were stirring for luxury homes to target.

Just nine homes asking $2 million or more went into contract last week, according to Compass, down from 12 homes that went into contract the previous week and 19 homes the week before that.

The priciest property was 282 Garfield Place in Park Slope, which was asking $8.5 million. The five-story home has six bedrooms and five bathrooms across 4,600 square feet. The 20-foot wide townhome also has European white oak flooring throughout the property and a gas fireplace.

The second most expensive property to enter into contract last week was 29 Prospect Place, also in Park Slope.

The last asking price on the five-story brick townhouse was $4.8 million. Built in 1920, the 3,200-square-foot home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property has a roof deck, chef’s kitchen and a terrace overlooking the garden.

Read more

Of the nine homes that went into contract, six were townhouses and three were condos. The contracts had a 2 percent average discount.

The homes combined for $32 million in volume with an average $1,376 per square foot. While total deals and deal volume decreased from the previous week, the average price per square foot rose by nearly $200.

The average asking price was $3.6 million, while the median asking price was $2.5 million. The typical home spent 72 days on the market.




    Tags
    BrooklyncompassLuxury Real Estate

