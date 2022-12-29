Open Menu

Crowne Plaza Times Square Hotel owners file for bankruptcy

Argent Ventures negotiating with Vornado on restructuring plan

New York /
Dec.December 29, 2022 01:17 PM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Vornado’s Steve Roth and Andrew Penson with 1601 Broadway

From left: Vornado’s Steve Roth and Andrew Penson with 1601 Broadway (Vornado, Getty)

The owners of the recently reopened Crowne Plaza Hotel in Times Square filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Wednesday in an effort to resuscitate the ailing and lawsuit-plagued business.

Andrew Penson’s Argent Ventures wants to reorganize the finances of the hotel’s home, 1601 Broadway, having gained control of the 46-story tower in the heart of Times Square by vanquishing office giant SL Green in court and replacing Vornado Realty Trust.

Penson had elbowed his way into the marquee property by buying — at a steep discount — the mezzanine debt on which Vornado had defaulted.

The debt is $526 million on the 795-room hotel, 196,300 square feet of office space and 17,800 square feet of retail, according to bankruptcy filings. Almost all of that — $519 million — is owed to senior and mezzanine lenders. Some $418 million in senior debt has been delinquent since April 2020, according to bankruptcy filings.

The hotel, which occupies floors 15 through 46, closed the previous month when Covid arrived. It reopened last month. While tourism to New York City has rebounded substantially, the pandemic’s effects linger in the hospitality industry, which still employs fewer people than it did in 2019.

Some 88,000 square feet, or 45 percent, of the office space at 1601 Broadway remains vacant. The hotel paid $7.5 million in severance to laid-off hotel workers, plus another $5.2 million in severance — required by an 11th-hour de Blasio administration law — which Argent, Vornado and hotel operator Highgate Hotels agreed to divide evenly.

Read more

Besides the pandemic, Argent blamed the financial woes on a “burdensome” licensing agreement with InterContinental Hotels Group for use of its Crowne Plaza brand, and on a complex ownership structure. There are three fee owners, one of which also owns the leasehold.

In its bankruptcy filing, Argent said “the operating costs associated with servicing meeting spaces and providing food and beverage exceeded the revenues from such activities.”

It added that “the complex ownership arrangements of the land underlying the premises (namely the Walber fee parcel and the Riese fee parcel) also created uncertainty and financial strain.”

The Walber family had sold its ownership stake to office landlord SL Green in August 2021 for $121 million, but a judge ruled that the sale violated Argent’s ownership right to the property. Argent then bought the Walber family’s portion of the property — an 11,000-square-foot parcel — for the same $121 million in May.

The legal battle with SL Green was “expensive, time consuming and made it difficult, if not impossible, to reopen the hotel,” the bankruptcy filing said.

Argent bought the final fee parcel beneath the hotel on Wednesday. Vornado, the ultimate equity owner of the property, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Office tenants at 1601 Broadway include the Association for Computing Machinery, American Management Association and Open Jar Studios, with monthly rent totaling about $500,000. Retail rents, including Krispy Kreme’s, total about $635,000 per month.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Andrew Pensonargent venturesbankruptcybreakingHotel MarketReal Estate FinanceSL GreenTimes Square

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    With a cooling trade war, stocks perform well, including real estate. (Credit: iStock)
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    416 West 25th Street and Maverick Real Estate Partners principal David Aviram (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    The Daily News Building at 220 East 42nd Street and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (Credit: Getty Images)
    SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale
    SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale
    From left: BD Hotels’ Richard Born and The Jane Hotel/JK Hotel Group’s Jeff Klein with the Jane Hotel (Smart Travel, Studio Scrivo)
    Jeff Klein buys Jane Hotel for $62M
    Jeff Klein buys Jane Hotel for $62M
    Emerald Equity Group's Isaac Kassirer with 350 Manhattan Avenue (Emerald Equity Group, Google Map, Getty)
    $45M in loans linked to Isaac Kassirer’s Emerald Equity sold
    $45M in loans linked to Isaac Kassirer’s Emerald Equity sold
    Mayor Eric Adams (Getty)
    City asks industry to pitch space for migrant centers
    City asks industry to pitch space for migrant centers
    Metro Loft’s Nathan Berman, GFP Real Estate’s Jeff Gural and 25 Water Street (Edge Funds, Getty, Metro Loft, GFP Real Estate)
    GFP, Metro Loft close on $536M loan at 25 Water Street
    GFP, Metro Loft close on $536M loan at 25 Water Street
    Blackstone’s Steve Schwarzman and Starwood Capital’s Barry Sternlicht (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Blackstone, Starwood REITs draw SEC’s attention after limiting withdrawals
    Blackstone, Starwood REITs draw SEC’s attention after limiting withdrawals
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.