In the wee hours of Christmas morning, New York City Planning Commissioner Leah Goodridge was distributing not presents but bad tidings on Twitter.

At 12 a.m. on Dec. 25, the attorney and public official clapped back at a user who had knocked her housing policy ideas.

“Engaging in defamation might seem cute on Twitter,” Goodridge wrote. “It’s not cute in the courtroom though.”

Her threat to sue sparked an outcry from attorneys and housing policy wonks alike. They labeled it frivolous, questioned Goodridge’s understanding of defamation and deemed her response an abuse of power.

The trail of tweets preceding the threat reflects the deeply polarized debate about development and gentrification in cities.

Goodridge, a tenants’ rights attorney and appointee of Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, had spent the days before the holiday debating the impact of YIMBYism, notably whether housing development advocated by the “Yes in my backyard” movement displaces urban communities of color.

A Dec. 21 Tweet by a self-described Marxist and policy analyst sparked those musings.

An account named Spirangelos Ferrer had knocked the movement as bad for the masses, drawing a rebuttal from a Bostonian YIMBY with the username Sam.

Sam argued that YIMBYism was a response to oppressive zoning that has restricted construction, concentrating demand on a limited supply of housing and driving up rents and homelessness.

“It’s really not that complicated,” he concluded.

Soon after, another Marxist with the handle Matrixgoth blamed pro-development politics for displacing communities of color.

“Run far away from YIMBYism it’s toxic,” the user wrote.

That’s where Goodridge stepped in, using Matrixgoth’s tweet as a launchpad for a discussion of gentrification.

Referencing the decades-long migration of wealthier, white Americans from the suburbs back to cities, Goodridge asked who was behind the “reclaiming of cities” and “from whom” they were taking that land.

She wrote that YIMBYs ignore that new development is geared for “white residents returning from the suburbs,” which she characterized as “white supremacy at its finest.”

On Christmas Eve, a city planner from Boston with the username Sandy Johnston called attention to “a supposedly leftist planning commissioner” asking “what it would be like if we could establish a hukou system.”

Hukou is a Chinese class system widely criticized as segregationist. In it, citizens are permanently classified as urban or rural. City dwellers can access social benefits including housing that are off limits to country residents, who are restricted from moving to more affluent city centers.

Johnston’s point seemed to be that Goodridge, to protect poorer urban communities, would limit suburbanites’ right to move to cities.

Rather than address Johnston’s claim — such as by noting that Hukou disadvantages poor and include ethnic minorities in rural China, whereas America’s suburbanites tend to be white and well off — Goodridge dug herself into a hole, threatening the defamation suit.

The replies were not supportive.

Some, including other attorneys, ridiculed Goodridge’s defamation claim and questioned whether she was fit to practice law.

Because Goodridge is a public official, she would have to show that Johnston intended actual malice and presented information he knew to be false. Johnston did not respond to a request for comment.

Others questioned her integrity as a public official.

Some even demanded her removal from the planning commission.

One commenter noted the optics of a city official spending Christmas arguing with constituents on Twitter.

