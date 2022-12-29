Open Menu

Two Trees snags $364M for Domino Sugar resi project

Site at 346 Kent Avenue to feature 600 apartments

New York /
Dec.December 29, 2022 02:30 PM
By Kathryn Brenzel | Research By Jay Young
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Two Trees' Jed Walentas with rendering of 346 Kent Avenue (Michael McWeeney, SHoP Architects, James Corner Field Operations, Getty)

Two Trees’ Jed Walentas with rendering of 346 Kent Avenue (Michael McWeeney, SHoP Architects, James Corner Field Operations, Getty)

Two Trees Management secured $364 million in loans for a two-tower residential project that is rising as part of its Domino Sugar megadevelopment.

JPMorgan Chase provided the financing for 346 Kent Avenue, also known as Site D, where 600 apartments will be built across two buildings that share a podium. The financing package includes $304 million building loans and $60 million in project loans, according to filings with the city’s Department of Finance.

Construction of the buildings began six months ago, and is expected to be completed within two years.

The anticipated timeline places the project well within the deadline to qualify for the now-expired property tax break 421a. Developers needed to at least have foundation footings in place by June 15 to qualify for the program, and must complete construction by June 2026.

Read more

A representative for the developer said that while site D is primed to qualify for the old program, it is uncertain how a 1 million-square-foot development at site B will move forward without a similar incentive in place.

M&T Bank in August provided $80 million in financing for the conversion of the Domino refinery into 460,000 square feet of office space, the Commercial Observer reported at the time. Two Trees is still searching for an anchor tenant for the $250 renovation.

The projects are part of Two Trees’ 11-acre development, which is expected to ultimately include 2,800 apartments, 25 percent of which will be affordable.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DevelopmentDomino Sugar factoryReal Estate FinancingTwo Trees ManagementWilliamsburg

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A photo illustration of SkyView Companies’ Dave Brickman (Getty, SkyView Companies)
    How Flushing became a hotbed for development
    How Flushing became a hotbed for development
    Governor Kathy Hochul with Cleveland Avenue Fields (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty, Google Maps)
    Governor blocks Freeport industrial development
    Governor blocks Freeport industrial development
    A photo illustration of 60 Guilders co-founder Kevin Chisholm and 205 North Ninth Street in Williamsburg (Getty, Google Maps, 60 Guilders)
    60 Guilders gobbles up Rabsky’s Williamsburg spread for $143M
    60 Guilders gobbles up Rabsky’s Williamsburg spread for $143M
    (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    New gondola creates Tahoe megaresort
    New gondola creates Tahoe megaresort
    NRDC's Manish Bapna (Getty; NRDC)
    Dems, environmentalists aim to electrify new buildings statewide
    Dems, environmentalists aim to electrify new buildings statewide
    Joe Farrell (Getty; Illustration by the Real Deal)
    Hamptons builder Joe Farrell sued for $36M in tree-chopping dispute
    Hamptons builder Joe Farrell sued for $36M in tree-chopping dispute
    315 Berry Street in Williamsburg and MicroGrid Networks' Anthony Maselli (Getty, Google Maps, Linkedin)
    Williamsburg rooftop could become battery storage guinea pig
    Williamsburg rooftop could become battery storage guinea pig
    Northwind Group’s Ran Eliasaf with 615 River Road (Getty, FXCollaborative, Northwind Group)
    Maxal nabs $50M loan to kickstart massive Edgewater development
    Maxal nabs $50M loan to kickstart massive Edgewater development
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.