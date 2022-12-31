Open Menu

Former pro hockey player sells Aspen home for $55M

Patrick Dovigi sold the home for $10 million more than he bought it just one year ago

New York Weekend Edition /
Dec.December 31, 2022 05:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Patrick Dovigi with Aspen home (Chrisn45 CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons, David Marlow, Getty)

Patrick Dovigi with Aspen home (Chrisn45 CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons, David Marlow, Getty)

Talk about the magic touch.

Just one year after he bought the property, entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi has sold an Aspen, Colorado, home for $55 million, $10.5 million more than he bought it, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Dexter Rutecki Properties was the buyer.

Dovigi, a retired Canadian professional hockey player who founded Green For Life Environmental, bought the six-bedroom home with a pool and spa and views of the slopes for $44.5 million in December 2021.

Dovigi, a former goalie who played minor league hockey in Canada before being taken by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the 1997 NHL draft, has been active in the Aspen luxury residential market. In June 2021, he bought another home for $72.5 million.

Green For Life, which Dovigi founded in 2007, is a Canada-based waste management company.

While there has been an overall downturn in residential markets, Colorado’s market hasn’t been impacted as significantly.

S. Robert Levine, the eccentric founder of New Hampshire-based Cabletron Systems, a 1980s and 1990s computer networking company, recently sold for $40 million a massive Colorado estate with its own ice cream parlor, two shooting ranges and cowboy saloon.

In November, two Aspen mansions sold in off-market deals for $45 million and $48 million.

Also, the Silver Lining Ranch in Aspen was recently sold for $69 million, with the buyers intending to use it as a rental.

— Ted Glanzer




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ColoradoLuxury Real EstateResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Daniel Craig with the Glass Onion Greek Isle
    “Glass Onion” Greek isle commune listed for $450M
    “Glass Onion” Greek isle commune listed for $450M
    (Norpointe LLC)
    Yellowstone buys Fairfield County apartment complex for $49M
    Yellowstone buys Fairfield County apartment complex for $49M
    (Getty; Illustration by The Real Deal)
    Canadian law places ban on most foreigners buying homes
    Canadian law places ban on most foreigners buying homes
    (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty)
    Here’s how water is holding up Arizona’s largest-ever planned community
    Here’s how water is holding up Arizona’s largest-ever planned community
    From left: Robert Mnuchin and RFR’s Michael Fuchs with 944 Fifth Avenue (Getty, City Realty)
    RFR’s Fuchs pays $18M for Mnuchin’s Fifth Avenue co-op
    RFR’s Fuchs pays $18M for Mnuchin’s Fifth Avenue co-op
    (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty)
    Hamptonites to developers: Leaf our trees alone
    Hamptonites to developers: Leaf our trees alone
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Deep freeze: Luxury home sales suffer biggest hit on record
    Deep freeze: Luxury home sales suffer biggest hit on record
    Deirdre Imus with 75 Central Park West
    Deirdre Imus sells Central Park West penthouse for $9M
    Deirdre Imus sells Central Park West penthouse for $9M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.