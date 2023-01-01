Open Menu

Connecticut paid Sandy aid to repair multimillion-dollar homes

State paid $6.4M in federal aid to owners of 62 homes worth $1M or more

Tri-State Weekend Edition /
Jan.January 01, 2023 10:30 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

A flooded house in an oceanside community in New England following Superstorm Sandy (iStock)

Millions of dollars in funds from a federal program designed to help low-income homeowners after Superstorm Sandy were doled out to dozens of people with expensive homes in some of the most affluent towns in Connecticut, Politico reported.

Unlike New Jersey, Connecticut put no income threshold on aid eligibility from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development following the devastating storm that caused billions of dollars of damage along the East Coast.

That resulted in the owners of 62 homes worth more than $1 million on the Gold Coast — which has many of the wealthiest towns in the state — receiving 15 percent, $6.4 million, of the $44 million that HUD paid out for home repairs in Connecticut, the outlet reported.

Ten of the 62 homes were located in Greenwich and Darien. One Darien resident of a $5.5 million waterfront home who received $150,000 in federal aid for home repair, Politico said.

New Jersey, on the other hand, designated home-repair aid for households with incomes below $250,000.

The Connecticut payments were the result of a major policy shift in 2013, when HUD changed its regulations in 2013 to allow states to provide home-repair aid to wealthy homeowners. The payments, Politico noted, were limited to Hurricane Sandy victims, but other states have since received approval to reimburse wealthy homeowners following other major disasters.

The issue, according to some experts, is one of fairness — whether aid is being distributed to households that need it most, particularly in light of storms that are increasing in frequency and intensity as a result of climate change.

“It really stinks,” former HUD analyst Carlos Martín, an expert on disaster aid, told the outlet. “That’s not who the disaster recovery program is intended to serve.”

But Connecticut’s former housing commissioner said the state didn’t do anything wrong, according to CT Insider.

“Connecticut followed all of the federal regulations,” Evonne Klein, who left Connecticut’s housing department in 2019, told the outlet. “The program that Connecticut developed was based on federal guidelines, and we did not veer off.”

Klein said lower-income households received priority over wealthy homeowners, who only received aid if there were leftover funds.

“Folks on the upper end of the income scale were the last to receive any kind of funding,” she told CT Insider.. “The majority of the funding went to people in lower income brackets.”

But others said the payments to wealthy households raises questions over the effectiveness of Connecticut’s outreach to lower-income areas.

Some, however, said they were not shocked at the revelations.

“That’s the way it goes,” MaryAnn Provey, a Bridgeport resident and former president of a cooperative, told Politico. “The rich get richer and the poor get poorer, especially in a situation like this.”

— Ted Glanzer




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    connecticutluxury homesPoliticsResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Getty; Illustration by The Real Deal)
    New short-term rental law takes effect in Philadelphia
    New short-term rental law takes effect in Philadelphia
    Gov. Kathy Hochul (Getty, iStock)
    Hochul vetoes bill to close New York condo tax loophole
    Hochul vetoes bill to close New York condo tax loophole
    Patrick Dovigi with Aspen home (Chrisn45 CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons, David Marlow, Getty)
    Former pro hockey player sells Aspen home for $55M
    Former pro hockey player sells Aspen home for $55M
    Daniel Craig with the Glass Onion Greek Isle
    “Glass Onion” Greek isle commune listed for $450M
    “Glass Onion” Greek isle commune listed for $450M
    (Norpointe LLC)
    Yellowstone buys Fairfield County apartment complex for $49M
    Yellowstone buys Fairfield County apartment complex for $49M
    (Getty; Illustration by The Real Deal)
    Canadian law places ban on most foreigners buying homes
    Canadian law places ban on most foreigners buying homes
    (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty)
    Here’s how water is holding up Arizona’s largest-ever planned community
    Here’s how water is holding up Arizona’s largest-ever planned community
    From left: Hudson Valley Property Owners Association’s Richard Lanzarone and Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas (Getty, LinkedIn, New York Gov)
    Landlords snuff out Kingston rent appeal
    Landlords snuff out Kingston rent appeal
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.