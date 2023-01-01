Open Menu

Luxe Colorado mansion lists for $22M

10,500-square-foot home has views of the Rocky Mountains

National Weekend Edition /
Jan.January 01, 2023 01:00 PM
By TRD Staff
LIV Sotheby’s David McHugh, Heather Losa and Bret Burton with 1481 Daybreak Ridge Bachelor Gulch (LIV Sotheby’s)

LIV Sotheby’s David McHugh, Heather Losa and Bret Burton with 1481 Daybreak Ridge Bachelor Gulch (LIV Sotheby’s)

A luxe, six-bedroom home in the Beaver Creek Resort in Colorado has listed for $22 million.

The 10,500-square-foot, “ski-in, ski-out” residence, which sits on 4 acres with views of the Rocky Mountains in the Bachelor Gulch community, is owned by Todd Davidson, who purchased the property for $11 million in 2012, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Davidson, according to the outlet, used the residence as vacation home for his family during the summers.

1481 Daybreak Ridge Bachelor Gulch (LIV Sotheby’s)

1481 Daybreak Ridge Bachelor Gulch (LIV Sotheby’s)

Bret Burton, Heather Losa and David McHugh of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty have the listing.

The home, which was built in 2006, has a fitness room, a library and a wine cellar. The grounds include heated patios, a hot tub and two fire pits. The indoor and outdoor furniture are included in the sale price.

1481 Daybreak Ridge Bachelor Gulch (LIV Sotheby’s)

1481 Daybreak Ridge Bachelor Gulch (LIV Sotheby’s)

The property has access to Beaver Creek’s ski trails, as well as hiking and biking trails, the Journal reported. In addition, Bachelor Gulch homeowners have access to a community tennis facility and an outdoor pool at the Ritz Carlton, according to the outlet. Residents can also join the Bachelor Gulch Club, which has private restaurants on Beaver Creek Mountain as well as access to the Ritz-Carlton’s clubhouse and spa facilities.

Davidson, who is from Louisiana and has residences there and in Texas, said he put the property on the market because his family is looking to buy something smaller in the area.

While there has been an overall downturn in residential markets, Colorado’s market hasn’t been impacted as significantly.

S. Robert Levine, the eccentric founder of New Hampshire-based Cabletron Systems, a 1980s and 1990s computer networking company, recently sold for $40 million a massive Colorado estate with its own ice cream parlor, two shooting ranges and cowboy saloon.

In November, two Aspen mansions sold in off-market deals for $45 million and $48 million.

Also, the Silver Lining Ranch in Aspen was recently sold for $69 million, with the buyers intending to use it as a rental.

— Ted Glanzer




    Tags
    ColoradoLuxury Real EstateResidential Real Estate

