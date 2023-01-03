Open Menu

Manhattan luxury market rings in the new year with a whimper

Contracts and volume fell in line with 10-year average for holiday week

New York /
Jan.January 03, 2023 04:19 PM
By Harrison Connery
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A photo illustration of 812 Park Avenue and 235 West 71st Street (Getty, Google Maps, Compass Real Estate)

A photo illustration of 812 Park Avenue and 235 West 71st Street (Getty, Google Maps, Compass Real Estate)

Manhattan’s luxury residential market ended the year with a typical whimper.

Just 13 properties asking $4 million or more went into contract last week for a combined volume of $86.1 million, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report on properties asking $4 million and above. That’s down from a combined volume of more than $224 million recorded the previous week.

The previous week’s total of 16 signed contracts marked the second-busiest Christmas week in the last decade behind last year’s boom of 42. The post-holiday drop puts the total number of contracts in line with the 10-year average for the last week of December, which is 14.

The most expensive listing to enter contract last week was a co-op at 5/6D at 812 Park Avenue with an asking price of $11.5 million.

The duplex apartment has four bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms and a staff room. A downstairs entertaining area includes a 25-foot living room with a fireplace that opens onto a nearly 300-square-foot formal dining room.

The unit was last purchased in 2013 for $8.5 million and has since been renovated.

Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group had the listing.

Read more

The second most expensive listing to enter contract was the fifth floor unit at 235 West 71st Street, last asking just under $9 million.

The 4,800-square-foot, full-floor, pre-war condo has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. It has a 28-foot entrance gallery and a 40-foot living room. The sellers bought the unit, along with a storage bin, in 2010 for $4.8 million. It has since been combined with four other apartments to create the full-floor unit in existence today.

The listing broker was Brown Harris Stevens’ Curtis W. Jackson.

Of the 13 units to enter contract last week, seven were condos, five were co-ops and one was a townhouse. The average asking price was $6.6 million and the median asking price was just under $6 million. The typical home was discounted by 4 percent and spent 357 days on the market.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Luxury Real EstateManhattanolshan realtyResidential Brokerage

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    224 Withers Street
    Williamsburg townhouse leads last of Brooklyn’s 2022 luxury contracts
    Williamsburg townhouse leads last of Brooklyn’s 2022 luxury contracts
    LIV Sotheby’s David McHugh, Heather Losa and Bret Burton with 1481 Daybreak Ridge Bachelor Gulch (LIV Sotheby’s)
    Luxe Colorado mansion lists for $22M
    Luxe Colorado mansion lists for $22M
    Charter Realty’s Peter Levine with 1534 Second Avenue
    Former Lester’s site to become swimming school
    Former Lester’s site to become swimming school
    Patrick Dovigi with Aspen home (Chrisn45 CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons, David Marlow, Getty)
    Former pro hockey player sells Aspen home for $55M
    Former pro hockey player sells Aspen home for $55M
    From left: Robert Mnuchin and RFR’s Michael Fuchs with 944 Fifth Avenue (Getty, City Realty)
    RFR’s Fuchs pays $18M for Mnuchin’s Fifth Avenue co-op
    RFR’s Fuchs pays $18M for Mnuchin’s Fifth Avenue co-op
    (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty)
    Hamptonites to developers: Leaf our trees alone
    Hamptonites to developers: Leaf our trees alone
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Deep freeze: Luxury home sales suffer biggest hit on record
    Deep freeze: Luxury home sales suffer biggest hit on record
    Deirdre Imus with 75 Central Park West
    Deirdre Imus sells Central Park West penthouse for $9M
    Deirdre Imus sells Central Park West penthouse for $9M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.