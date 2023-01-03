Open Menu

The Real Deal’s January issue is live for subscribers!

New York /
Jan.January 03, 2023 07:30 AM
By TRD Staff
Welcome to January and another new issue of The Real Deal.

This month, we kick off the new year by sitting down with Thad Wong, co-founder and CEO of @properties, Chicago’s largest independent residential real estate brokerage. After buying the Christie’s International Real Estate brand and partnering with top LA agent Aaron Kirman, the firm is now in expansion mode, and Wong has plenty to share about his life, his ambitions for the brokerage, and his competitors. Read the full interview here.

Elsewhere in the January issue, we’ve got deep dives on a massive alleged fraud at South Florida’s largest homeowner’s association, why commercial brokers in Los Angeles are advising clients to sell now before it’s too late, the survivors of after a brutal year for proptech startups and a ranking of Miami’s top residential real estate agents.

As always, our latest issue also brings rich profiles, including on rising commercial real estate magnate Robert Rivani and Maverick Real Estate Partners, arguably New York’s scrappiest distress player.

Subscribe today and check out the January issue here.

Reprints & Permissions
