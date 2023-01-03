Open Menu

Williamsburg townhouse leads last of Brooklyn’s 2022 luxury contracts

Four homes asking $2M or more snagged contracts in holiday slowdown

New York /
Jan.January 03, 2023 05:45 PM
By Harrison Connery
224 Withers Street

224 Withers Street (Getty, Zillow)

‘Twas the week after Christmas, and Brooklyn’s luxury market settled in for a winter’s nap.

Just four homes asking $2 million or more — two condos and two townhouses — went into contract in the borough, according to Compass’ weekly report.

The most expensive home that entered contract was 224 Withers Street in Williamsburg, with an asking price of $3.9 million. The townhouse, built in 2003, spans 4,750 square feet and has eight bedrooms and six full bathrooms.

The 25-foot-wide home has a red brick facade, two gated parking spots and a fenced backyard patio.

The listing broker was Serhant’s Jordan March.

Read more

A penthouse unit at 101 Douglass Street in Boerum Hill was the second most expensive home to enter contract last week, asking just under $2.3 million. The 1,300-square-foot condo has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

It has double-height living and dining spaces, walnut hardwood floors and a modern, open kitchen. It also has a private outdoor terrace, along with access to the building’s communal roof deck.

The listing broker was Corcoran’s Behzad Amiri.

The four homes that entered contract last week combined for $10.6 million in total volume. The average asking price was $2.6 million and the median asking price was $2.2 million. The average price per square foot was $1,349. The typical home spent 154 days on the market and sold at a 7 percent discount.

The disparity between last week’s market and the market of Christmas week 2021 reflects how the market has changed over the past year. A year ago last week, the most expensive home to enter contract asked $8 million, and the 16 signed contracts that week totaled $50 million in volume.




