Buongiorno! Italy buys UES townhouse for $26M

European nation nearly doubled price paid for property two years ago

Jan.January 04, 2023 12:54 PM
By Holden Walter-Warner | Research By Greg Dool
15 East 90th Street in Manhattan NYC and Corcoran broker David Mayer (Google Maps, Corcoran)

Little Italy is in Lower Manhattan, but the European nation is bringing a little bit of Italy to the Upper East Side.

The nation of Italy purchased the Carnegie Hill townhouse at 15 East 90th Street, a landmarked property known as the Emily Trevor Mansion, for $26 million. The sale price was about 10 percent below its initial $29.5 million asking price. The deal closed only days before the end of 2022, according to public records.

The property went into contract during the week of Thanksgiving. The seller, Roger Levin, picked up the red-brick, neo-Federal townhouse in January 2020 for $14.3 million, proceeding to renovate the property before putting it back on the market six months ago.

When Levin agreed to buy the property, it had been languishing on the market for for more than four years and passed between brokerages trying to woo a buyer. The asking price before Levin’s purchase was $16.5 million.

Architect Mott Brooshovft Schmidt built the five-story, 25-foot-wide townhouse in 1928. The property spans 12,000 square feet, featuring five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, an elevator, two gyms, a garden and a terrace off the top floor.

Corcoran’s David Mayer held the listing. Mayer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Italy isn’t the only European country making a splash in the city’s residential market. The nation of Serbia recently bought a townhouse at 22 East 35th Street from The Collectors Club for $7.9 million. The deal was recorded the same day as Italy’s, though Serbia’s purchase closed in November.

The Collectors Club is one of the oldest private clubs for stamp collectors in the nation. It has owned the townhouse since 1937.

Typically, foreign countries purchase properties to serve as residences for diplomats. While Italy’s townhouse is in the upper part of the Upper East Side, Serbia’s townhouse is fairly close to the United Nations.




