Open Menu

Tony Malkin’s NYE fireworks spark New Zealand blaze

ESRT chairman clashed with neighbors near Queenstown

New York /
Jan.January 04, 2023 11:45 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Empire State Realty Trust's Tony Malkin (Getty, Empire State Realty Trust)

Empire State Realty Trust’s Tony Malkin (Getty, Empire State Realty Trust)

Tony Malkin started the fire — and his New Zealand neighbors are not happy.

The Empire State Realty Trust chairman hosted a New Year’s Eve party at his New Zealand property between Queenstown and Arrowtown. Local outlet Stuff reported the party’s fireworks display sparked a rural fire that burned more than 53,000 square feetland and blackened part of the surrounding land.

The display, estimated to cost tens of thousands of dollars, was a source of controversy before it lit the land alight.

More than 600 neighbors signed a petition opposing the event, concerned about how horses and animals would handle the lights and sounds. The Malkins offered to compensate owners for the relocation of their animals ahead of the party, but how the offer was presented is in dispute.

After Fire and Emergency NZ reviewed and approved the plans, Malkin pressed on with his fireworks. Only minutes after the clock struck midnight, volunteer firefighters responded to reports of three separate fires, one of which came within 50 feet of Malkin’s home.

It took more than two hours for firefighters to contain the blazes and authorities remained on scene until the morning to battle hotspots and monitor the land.

Party guests were forced to evacuate as the fire approached his Dalefield property, which Malkin bought in 2008 for $4.5 million. Dubbed “Redemption Song,” the property is located in a high-dollar enclave, counting actor Sam Neill among its neighbors.

Read more

Malkin has further rattled his neighbors by not issuing an apology. A spokesperson for ESRT said it was “deeply grateful for the expert work of Fire Emergency New Zealand and the police.”

Local officials are investigating the blaze.

The incident caps off a year that saw Malkin’s office-centric REIT push into the multifamily market, acquiring a mixed-use property in Noho for $114.9 million from Broad Street Development and a real estate fund connected to Texas-based Crow Holdings Capital.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Anthony MalkinEmpire State Realty TrustfireNew Zealand

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    315 Berry Street in Williamsburg and MicroGrid Networks' Anthony Maselli (Getty, Google Maps, Linkedin)
    Williamsburg rooftop could become battery storage guinea pig
    Williamsburg rooftop could become battery storage guinea pig
    Empire State Realty Trust's Tony Malkin with 298 Mulberry Street (Broad Street Development, Getty)
    Empire State Realty Trust buys Noho property for $115M
    Empire State Realty Trust buys Noho property for $115M
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Property managers consider outlawing e-bikes after Midtown fire
    Property managers consider outlawing e-bikes after Midtown fire
    Council member Pierina Ana Sanchez and RSA’s Joseph Strasburg (Getty; Twitter)
    Citing Bronx fire, Council pushes building violation crackdown
    Citing Bronx fire, Council pushes building violation crackdown
    Empire State Realty Trust's Tony Malkin and 112 West 34th Street (Getty, Google Maps)
    Pandora leases with ESRT in Herald Square
    Pandora leases with ESRT in Herald Square
    ESRT's Tony Malkin; 10 Bank Street in White Plains (ESRT, Getty)
    ESRT to sell Westchester County office buildings for $95M
    ESRT to sell Westchester County office buildings for $95M
    Empire State Realty Trust's Tony Malkin (Empire State Realty Trust, Getty)
    ESRT eyes more capital allocation as leasing strengthens
    ESRT eyes more capital allocation as leasing strengthens
    A photo illustration of 1776 Nostrand Avenue (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Flatbush landlord sentenced in deadly space heater fire
    Flatbush landlord sentenced in deadly space heater fire
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.