Open Menu

Berman’s Metro Loft eyes alternatives for Tribeca office development

Firm said it hasn’t ruled out a shift to luxury condos

New York /
Jan.January 05, 2023 04:57 PM
By Suzannah Cavanaugh
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A photo illustration of Metro Loft Developers’ Nathan Berman and a rendering of the planned office space at 56 North Moore (Getty, Metro Loft Developers, ODA)

A photo illustration of Metro Loft Developers’ Nathan Berman and a rendering of the planned office space at 56 North Moore (Getty, Metro Loft Developers, ODA)

The website for 56 North Moore Street, a former Tribeca parking lot slotted for new office space, shows renderings of a Class A, light-filled concept built on century-old bones and flanked by three-stories of terrace space.

Navigate to the brokerage Avison Young’s site and the project’s nine floors are listed as immediately available to lease.

But the project’s developer, Nathan Berman’s Metro Loft, may be rethinking plans for the space, a pivot that would come as New York’s office market is in the throes of an existential crisis.

Metro Loft may instead be eyeing a luxury condo project, a source informed The Real Deal.

The firm hadn’t ruled out a residential use, as the developer was still considering all options, according to a spokesperson from Metro Loft. The firm has also yet to close on the site, the spokesperson added, which is still owned by the Calicchio family, private Tribeca-based investors.

A deal should be finalized in the next few months, according to the spokesperson.

It’s good to be king

Luxury residential could be seen as a sharp turn from Class A office, but the shift is certainly in Berman’s wheelhouse.

The developer earned his nickname — the “King of FiDi” — by converting downtown office space into residential in the late ‘90s.

In the third year of the pandemic, Berman has jumped on conversion opportunities in the Financial District, teaming with Silverstein Properties to revamp 55 Broad Street and GFP Real Estate and Rockwood Capital to transform 25 Water Street.

And if luxury condos are the end goal, the market dynamics make sense.

Since 421a expired, residential developers have all but shunned market-rate multifamily projects, which the tax abatement supported. Firms have instead turned to luxury rentals or condominiums, which move at high enough prices for the projects to pencil out.

A sign of the times

Meanwhile, new office leases, battered by the pandemic, fell off a cliff in the fourth quarter, a blow to any developers or office landlords hoping a snapback in demand might be underway.

Commercial tenants leased 43 percent less space in the last three months of 2022 compared to the same period last year and 47 percent less than in the third quarter, according to Colliers.

This comes as some developers have put a pin in planned office projects, deterred by faltering demand amid rising construction costs, interest rates and turbulence in the tech and financial industries

The firms moving forward with office — the RXR-TF Cornerstone team on 175 Park Ave, for example — are banking that quality space near transportation hubs and will carry enough amenities and pizazz to pull in new tenants.

Plans for 56 North Moore, drawn up over two years ago, aims for that allure. The projects’ site bills it as a “trophy redevelopment”, “a singular oasis, in a prestigious location.”

But even firms behind top-tier projects have cast doubts on the market.

Vornado Realty Trust and Rudin revealed plans for a tower at 350 Park Avenue in 2019. But in the third quarter of 2022, Vornado CEO Steve Roth conceded that headwinds in the current environment were “not at all conducive to ground-up development.”

Still, the firm said it is still fully committed to building towers in the area surrounding Penn Station.

Talks appear to still be in early stages on whether Metro Loft will opt to shift direction.

And when asked if luxury condos were in the works for 56 North Moore, an Avison Young agent on the project said a residential building was not the development plan for the site.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    avison youngcondo marketconversionsmetro loft managementnathan bermanOffice Leasingoffice markettribeca

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Manhattan office market grinds to halt in brutal fourth quarter
    Manhattan office market grinds to halt in brutal fourth quarter
    CompStak's Michael Mandel, One Madison and Two Manhattan West (Manhattan West, Getty, Compstak, CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons)
    Analysis: More office tenants ditching aging buildings for new digs
    Analysis: More office tenants ditching aging buildings for new digs
    A photo illustration of New York City REIT CEO Michael Weil (Getty, New York City REIT)
    New York City REIT bails on trust status
    New York City REIT bails on trust status
    One Vanderbilt SL Green’s Marc Holliday, Brookfield Properties’ Brian Kingston (Loopnet, Brookfield, SL Green, Getty)
    Manhattan notches premium office deal record for 2022
    Manhattan notches premium office deal record for 2022
    From left: Savanna's Brian Reiver and Madison Capital’s Richard Wagman with Liberty Bkln and 1 Court Square (Getty, Loopnet, Savanna, Madison Capital)
    These were the 5 biggest offices leases in Queens and Brooklyn this year
    These were the 5 biggest offices leases in Queens and Brooklyn this year
    From left: A photo illustration of Industrious' Jamie Hodari, IWG founder Mark Dixon, WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani (Getty, Industrious, IWG, WeWork)
    The 10 largest co-working operators of 2022
    The 10 largest co-working operators of 2022
    Vornado Realty Trust's Steve Roth with 40 Fulton Street
    Timing is everything: Vornado settles for $101M in FiDi sale
    Timing is everything: Vornado settles for $101M in FiDi sale
    Metro Loft’s Nathan Berman, GFP Real Estate’s Jeff Gural and 25 Water Street (Edge Funds, Getty, Metro Loft, GFP Real Estate)
    GFP, Metro Loft close on $536M loan at 25 Water Street
    GFP, Metro Loft close on $536M loan at 25 Water Street
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.