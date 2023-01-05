Open Menu

Brooklyn, Queens gain market share in up-and-down year for new condos

Contracts for new dev condos up 20% from pre-pandemic average, despite second-half slowdown

New York /
Jan.January 05, 2023 07:00 AM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: The Solaire in Battery Park City; Extell’s Brooklyn Point in downtown Brooklyn; the Skyline Tower in Long Island City; The Cortland NYC; Extell Development's Gary Barnett; Related Companies' Stephen Ross (Getty, Extell Development, Google Maps, Jim.henderson, CC BY-SA 4.0 - via Wikimedia Commons)

From left: The Solaire in Battery Park City; Extell’s Brooklyn Point in downtown Brooklyn; the Skyline Tower in Long Island City; The Cortland NYC; Extell Development’s Gary Barnett; Related Companies’ Stephen Ross (Getty, Extell Development, Google Maps, Jim.henderson, CC BY-SA 4.0 – via Wikimedia Commons)

New York condo developers were riding high in the first half of last year as the city’s flourishing housing market, boosted by historically low mortgage rates, carried over from 2021.

As the calendar flipped from June to July, everything changed. Booming sales through the first half of the year — when two-thirds of all deals for new development condos took place — succumbed to interest-rate hikes, and activity fell back below pre-pandemic levels.

“The sugar high of cheap money ran out in the middle of last year,” said Yael Goodman, CEO of Marketproof, which tracks sales of new development condos in the city.

Still, the hot first half was enough to power a 20 percent jump in signed contracts for new development condos compared to the annual pre-pandemic average recorded from 2015 to 2019, according to Marketproof’s year-end report.

Sponsors reported 1,701 deals for new development units in Manhattan for a gain of 15 percent over that pre-pandemic average. Brooklyn and Queens increased their market share, posting gains of 20 and 51 percent, respectively. Brooklyn saw 1,213 deals and Queens saw 364, 78 of which were at Skyline Tower in Long Island City, the borough’s tallest building.

Median asking prices remained higher across the board, at $2,096 per square foot Manhattan, up 6 percent from pre-pandemic times, while Brooklyn was up 19 percent to $1,405 a foot and Queens up 10 percent to $1,300.

The properties that reported the most contracts included the Solaire, a Battery Park City offering by the Albanese Organization, which closed 84 deals; Extell’s Brooklyn Point which sold 80 units in Downtown Brooklyn; and Risland U.S. Holdings’ Skyline Tower.

Vlad Doronin’s Aman New York Residences at 730 Fifth Avenue struck the priciest deal of the year in early July when a sponsor unit went for nearly $76 million. And although the luxury market also suffered a second-half slump in 2022, a penthouse at Vornado Realty Trust’s 220 Central Park South placed a close second when it sold for $72 million in November.

Read more

Among buildings with fewer than 200 units, Related Companies had the best-selling offering with 49 deals, or more than a third of the inventory, at The Cortland in Chelsea. That building was followed closely by CIM Group and LIVWRK’s 111 Montgomery in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, which saw 47 contracts.

With 50 contracts, New Empire Real Estate’s boutique offering at 208 Delancey Street on the Lower East Side was a surprise seller, according to Goodman.

“Despite its location pretty far on the east side, buyers were not deterred,” he said.

Now squarely in an era of higher borrowing costs, Goodman said he expects things to remain slow in the coming months, but doesn’t necessarily see developers being left in the lurch. New condo inventory remains limited at about 12,700 units citywide, down about two percentage points from its high, and the financing environment is more stable than in overheated markets like Miami or Phoenix, he noted.

“We’re projecting that, by the middle of this year, demand will be back to historical norms,” Goodman said.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CIM GroupDevelopmentExtell DevelopmentNYC Luxury MarketRelated Companies

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    One Manhattan Square Extell Development CEO Gary Barnett (Credit: Curbed NY)
    Extell lands $690M refinancing package for One Manhattan Square
    Extell lands $690M refinancing package for One Manhattan Square
    Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    Related's Jamar Adams and Steve Ross with 14-06 Gateway Boulevard (Credit: Getty Images and Google Maps)
    Related is the latest developer to target the Rockaways
    Related is the latest developer to target the Rockaways
    A photo illustration of MAG Partners' MaryAnne Gilmartin along with a rendering of 335 Eighth Avenue (Getty, MAG Partners)
    MAG Partners clinches 99-year Chelsea ground lease
    MAG Partners clinches 99-year Chelsea ground lease
    Benjamin Franklin wearing a santa hat over New York skyline
    Housing solution: “Pay” pols who approve projects
    Housing solution: “Pay” pols who approve projects
    Former Auberle Education Center in Homestead, Pennsylvania (Google Maps, Getty)
    Trio converts abandoned high school into 31 apartments
    Trio converts abandoned high school into 31 apartments
    (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty)
    Hamptonites to developers: Leaf our trees alone
    Hamptonites to developers: Leaf our trees alone
    National Resources founder Joseph Cotter and 463 Hawthorne Avenue (CUNY TV, Open Impact Real Estate)
    National Resources’ iPark buys Yonkers campus to build studios
    National Resources’ iPark buys Yonkers campus to build studios
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.