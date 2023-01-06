Open Menu

El-Gamal’s 45 Park lender wants out

Judge ruled against Malaysian bank’s foreclosure lawsuit in November

New York /
Jan.January 06, 2023 02:40 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Sharif El-Gamal and 45 Park Place (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty, Williams New York)

Sharif El-Gamal and 45 Park Place (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty, Williams New York)

Sharif El-Gamal’s Tribeca money pit has become a burial ground for its lender.

Malayan Banking Berhad, which has been trying for nearly three years to foreclose on El-Gamal’s stalled 45 Park Place condo project, is ready to move on after a judge ruled against its efforts to take control of the property.

The lender, which does business as Maybank, is looking to sell its $108 million non-performing loan on the property, according to marketing materials from Newmark seen by The Real Deal.

The move comes after the judge overseeing Maybank’s lawsuit in November denied its motion for summary judgment seeking to foreclose on the 43-story condo tower. The judge ruled that the lender’s poor documentation of the loan “raises the specter of the mortgages being invalid.”

Read more

“You don’t often see that in mortgage foreclosures,” said El-Gamal’s attorney, Matthew Hearle of Goldberg Weprin Finkel Goldstein, who added that it looks like the case will have to go to trial. “I think I’ve seen decisions denying summary judgment requiring trial in a foreclosure maybe two times, maybe three.”

“There’s a possibility here that this is going to be a real mess,” he added.

Representatives for Maybank did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Newmark’s Dustin Stolly and Jordan Roeschlaub, who are marketing the debt, declined to comment.

El-Gamal and the bank have been in court since early 2020. The 45 Park condo, meanwhile, has languished. Construction on the Michel Abboud-designed tower’s glass curtain wall, which is only about two-thirds of the way up the 43-story building, has been stalled since 2019, NY YIMBY reported in November

The orange construction netting on the upper floors is torn from exposure to the weather.

The project has a projected sellout of nearly $450 million, according to the condo offering plan filed with the state Attorney General’s office.

To finance his tower, El-Gamal pulled together a complex debt package in compliance with Islamic law, which has complicated matters in the foreclosure suit.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    45 park placeforeclosuressharif el gamalSoho Properties

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    2022-in-review climate-change foreclosures builders-remedy
    These were The Real Deal staff’s favorite stories of the year
    These were The Real Deal staff’s favorite stories of the year
    DW Partners' David Warren and 427 Marcy Avenue (DW Partners, Google Maps)
    Ezra Unger faces foreclosure again on South Williamsburg condo project
    Ezra Unger faces foreclosure again on South Williamsburg condo project
    Ohana’s Franco Famularo and the Tillary Hotel in Brooklyn (Ohana, Google Maps)
    Ohana snags Tillary Hotel from bankruptcy as it battles squatters
    Ohana snags Tillary Hotel from bankruptcy as it battles squatters
    226 East 54th Street, Fred Ohebshalom, Jonathan and Ben Ohebshalom (Getty, Linkedin, Google Maps, SKY MANAGEMENT)
    Fred Ohebshalom faces foreclosure at Midtown office
    Fred Ohebshalom faces foreclosure at Midtown office
    Estate Partners' David Aviram, FIA Capital Partners' David Goldwasser and Steve Croman (LinkedIn, Google Maps, Getty)
    Steve Croman: I was duped by predatory lender
    Steve Croman: I was duped by predatory lender
    560 Seventh Avenue and Sharif El-Gamal (Margaritaville Resorts; Getty)
    Synagogue sues Sharif El-Gamal over missing space
    Synagogue sues Sharif El-Gamal over missing space
    350 East 52nd Street (Google Maps)
    Landlord seeks $10M from mom over rent overcharge claims
    Landlord seeks $10M from mom over rent overcharge claims
    Sugar Hill’s David Schwartz and 4300 Broadway (TerraCRG, Google Maps)
    Major landlord Sugar Hill Capital faces Washington Heights foreclosure
    Major landlord Sugar Hill Capital faces Washington Heights foreclosure
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.