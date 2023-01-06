Open Menu

KKR takes over Meta’s large 30 Hudson Yards space

Firm nabs another 220K sf at Related-owned tower after Facebook parent declined renewal

New York /
Jan.January 06, 2023 06:02 PM
By Pat Ralph
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
KKR's Henry Kravis and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg with 30 Hudson Yards (Getty, Rhododendrites, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

KKR’s Henry Kravis and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg with 30 Hudson Yards (Getty, Rhododendrites, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

KKR’s massive footprint at Related Companies’ 30 Hudson Yards is about to get a lot bigger.

The private equity firm is taking another 220,000 square feet set to be left behind by Facebook parent Meta Platforms, sources familiar with the deal confirmed to The Real Deal. The lease was first reported by Bloomberg.

KKR already occupies more than 300,000 square feet on 30 Hudson Yards’ top 10 floors and in 2021 bought a majority stake in the tower’s observation deck, called Edge, for over $500 million.

JLL’s Joe Messina and Steven Rotter represented KKR in the deal, which was negotiated directly with Related.

Meta, which is focused on downsizing its office space across the country, opted last year not to renew its leases at Related’s 30 and 55 Hudson Yards, which combined for roughly 250,000 square feet and ran through 2024.

Meta executives disclosed in October plans to spend $3 billion consolidating the firm’s office footprint, including by terminating leases ahead of schedule. The company spent $413 million terminating office leases in the third quarter, including at Orda Management’s 225 Park Avenue South. At the time, the company expected to spend another $900 million on office realignment in the fourth quarter.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Hudson YardsKKRManhattan Office MarketMetaOffice Leasingoffice marketRelated Companies

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Image by Wolfgang & Hite via Dezeen)
    Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys
    Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys
    Related's Jamar Adams and Steve Ross with 14-06 Gateway Boulevard (Credit: Getty Images and Google Maps)
    Related is the latest developer to target the Rockaways
    Related is the latest developer to target the Rockaways
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Hudson Yards (Credit: Getty Images and Wikipedia)
    Facebook close to finalizing Hudson Yards office deal: report
    Facebook close to finalizing Hudson Yards office deal: report
    A photo illustration of Savanna co-chairman and president Christopher Schlank and One Court Square in Long Island City, Queens (Getty, Savanna, LoopNet)
    Savanna’s LIC tower signs health care giant
    Savanna’s LIC tower signs health care giant
    Compass' Robert Reffkin and 90 Fifth Ave in New York City (Google Maps, Compass, Getty)
    Compass puts HQ up for sublease – but still says agent-facing offices will remain open
    Compass puts HQ up for sublease – but still says agent-facing offices will remain open
    A photo illustration of Metro Loft Developers’ Nathan Berman and a rendering of the planned office space at 56 North Moore (Getty, Metro Loft Developers, ODA)
    Berman’s Metro Loft eyes alternatives for Tribeca office development
    Berman’s Metro Loft eyes alternatives for Tribeca office development
    (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Manhattan office market grinds to halt in brutal fourth quarter
    Manhattan office market grinds to halt in brutal fourth quarter
    From left: The Solaire in Battery Park City; Extell’s Brooklyn Point in downtown Brooklyn; the Skyline Tower in Long Island City; The Cortland NYC; Extell Development's Gary Barnett; Related Companies' Stephen Ross (Getty, Extell Development, Google Maps, Jim.henderson, CC BY-SA 4.0 - via Wikimedia Commons)
    Brooklyn, Queens gain market share in wild year for new condo sales
    Brooklyn, Queens gain market share in wild year for new condo sales
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.