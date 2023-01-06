Open Menu

New York City’s 10 biggest retail leases of December

Supermarket chain H Mart topped the list in Sunnyside, but Noho took 3 of the top 10

New York /
Jan.January 06, 2023 08:00 AM
By Lucas McGill
Ripco Realty's Jeremy Isaacs, Greg Batista and Michelle Abramov with 48-18 Northern Boulevard (Ripco Realty, Google Maps, Getty)

Apparel brands powered New York City’s retail market in December, signing four of the month’s 10 largest leases, but it was fast-growing supermarket chain H Mart that grabbed the top spot, opening an outpost in Sunnyside, not far from its roots in Woodside, Queens. Other major deals on the list include a weed dispensary, a plasma donation center and a pair of restaurants.

Among neighborhoods, Noho was the clear winner, taking down three of the top 10 leases. Below are more details on each, ranked by square footage:

1) H Mart | 48-18 Northern Boulevard | Sunnyside — 64,000 square feet

The Asian specialty supermarket chain inked a 15-year lease on 64,000 square feet at the Shops at Northern Boulevard, replacing a Stop & Shop that closed in October. Michelle Abramov and Greg Batista of Ripco Realty represented the tenant while Ripco’s Jeremy Isaacs represented the landlord.

2) Adidas | 610 Broadway | Noho — 30,639 square feet

The sportswear brand signed on for another 10 years at its flagship space at 610 Broadway, a six-story office building in Noho owned by LaSalle Investment Management. Patrick Smith, Erin Grace, Matthew Ogle and Corey Zolcinski of JLL represented the landlord, Lasalle Investment Management.

3) Daniel Boulud | 1 Madison Avenue | Flatiron — 16,000 square feet

Famed restaurateur Daniel Boulud plans to open a steakhouse and French-inspired cafe at 1 Madison Avenue, SL Green’s 27-story office building rising above the southeast corner of Madison Square Park. The new restaurant will also cater the building’s tenant lounge and event space.

4) Blink Fitness | 886 Broadway | Bushwick — 15,000 square feet

The gym chain Blink Fitness signed on for a new location in Bushwick, taking space across each of the building’s three floors. Ezra Saff of Retail Zone represented the tenant while Ryan Gessin, William Grover and Ross Perlman of Newmark represented landlord Spark Management.

5) LuisaViaRoma | 1 Bond Street | Noho — 13,000 square feet

The high-end Italian retailer inked a long term lease for its first permanent U.S. location at 1 Bond Street in Noho, following a month-long pop-up in 2018. Dan Harroch of DH Advisors represented the tenant while Brandon Singer, Michael Cody and Max Kreinces and Suzanne Bernstock of Retail by Mona represented landlord 1 Bond LLC.

6) Olgam Life | 57-16 99th Street | Corona — 9,500 square feet

A plasma donation center inked a 15-year lease in Corona, not far from Flushing Meadows Park. Josh Augenbaum of Augenbaum Realty represented the tenant while Mitzi Flexer of Cushman & Wakefield and Ryan Feldman of Alliance Retail Development represented the landlord, LeFrak Property Management.

7) Robert Chicken | 298 Fifth Avenue | Koreatown — 8,400 square feet

Robert Chicken, a Korean-based chain that reportedly uses robots to prepare fried chicken, is coming to the U.S., signing on to open a location on Fifth Avenue in Koreatown. Jin Choi of PD Properties represented the tenant while Abraham Dayan of Ripco represented the landlord, HRC Corporation.

8) Housing Works | 750 Broadway | Noho — 7,400 square feet

An affiliate of New York City-based nonprofit Housing Works signed a 10-year lease for the city’s first legal cannabis dispensary, which opened on Dec. 29 at Manocherian Brothers’ 750 Broadway in Noho. Sean Philipps of Katz & Associates represented the tenant while Gary Alterman of Newmark represented Manocherian Brothers.

9) Balenciaga | 110 Greene Street | Soho — 7,000 square feet

Scandalized luxury fashion house Balenciaga is relocating its Soho location from 148 Mercer Street to SL Green’s 110 Greene Street. Joel Isaacs of Isaacs and Company represented the tenant while Brett Herschenfeld represented SL Green in house.

9) Cole Haan | 30 Rockefeller Plaza | Midtown — 7,000 square feet

Footwear brand Cole Haan tied Balenciaga, renewing its 7,000-square-foot lease in Rockefeller Center. Ivan Friedman of RCS Real Estate Advisors represented the tenant while Alissa Bersin of Tishman Speyer represented the landlord in house.




