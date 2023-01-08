Open Menu

Upscale Michigan automotive district nears starting line

Phase 1 of Motorsports Gateway Howell expected to be completed by summer

Jan.January 08, 2023 01:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Jordan and Mark Dick with Motorsports Gateway Howell automotive district (Motorsports Gateway, Getty)

Drivers, start your engines … soon.

Construction on the 273-acre Motorsports Gateway Howell automotive district in Howell, Michigan, is set to begin Monday, according to a news release.

Phase 1 of the $60 million district, by the father-and-son development team Mark and Jordan Dick, will include a 2.2-mile driving circuit (to be constructed following international safety standards), a clubhouse, rentable garages, private garage condos and a nature trail, according to the release and M-Live.

Top speed for the circuit, which is scheduled to open this summer, is 150 miles per hour.

Racing is a big deal in the development team’s family. Jordan is a race car driver who, with his father, owns an indoor go-kart center in Michigan.

The 1,200-square-foot garage condos will provide members with front-row seats — either from the ground level or the second-floor balconies — to the action on the track. The condos will also include 16-foot-wide garage doors, a concrete floor, energy-efficient windows and HVAC systems and fire suppression systems.

Proper Real Estate Group of Coldwell Banker Realty, led by Brad McGuire and Raffaele Malizia, will have the garage condo listings.

Corporate and individual memberships, of which 150 will be available this year, will provide access to the driving circuit, as well the clubhouse, food and beverage service, a lounge, meeting space, driver coaching and simulators, competitions, rentable cars and garages.

Phases 2 and 3 will include niche automotive businesses and a mixed-use entertainment zone.

It won’t be cheap to join. Initiation fees are $35,000 for individuals and $390,000 for corporations, while annual dues for memberships are $7,500 and $90,000 for individuals and corporations, respectively.

— Ted Glanzer




