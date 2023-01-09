Open Menu

Brooklyn Heights townhouse tops luxury contracts in the new year

Borough back from holiday chill with 14 deals signed at $2M+

New York /
Jan.January 09, 2023 04:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A photo illustration of 1 Grand Army Plaza in Prospect Heights (left) and 138 Henry Street in Brooklyn Heights (right) (Getty, Google Maps, Ideal Properties Group)

A photo illustration of 1 Grand Army Plaza in Prospect Heights (left) and 138 Henry Street in Brooklyn Heights (right) (Getty, Google Maps, Ideal Properties Group)

After a brief lull after Christmas, Brooklyn’s luxury market is back on track.

The borough saw 14 homes enter contract last week, according to Compass’ weekly report on homes asking $2 million or more. That’s up from just four contracts in the last week of 2022 and two more than the 12 recorded in the first week of 2022.

The most expensive home to enter contract this week was 138 Henry Street in Brooklyn Heights, last asking $5.25 million. The townhouse, built in 1843, spans about 3,800 square feet and has six bedrooms and four full bathrooms.

The 22-foot-wide home has a garden, a marble, wood-burning fireplace and an eat-in kitchen with high-end appliances. It also features floor-to-ceiling casement windows, oak floors and high ceilings.

Corcoran’s Deborah Rieders had the listing.

The second most expensive property to enter contract this week was Unit 14D at 1 Grand Army Plaza in Prospect Heights, last asking $4.75 million. The unit, built in 2008, spans 2,608 square feet and has three bedrooms and three full bathrooms.

The unit also has a 360-square-foot terrace, floor-to-ceiling glass windows, two balconies, dual entrances and a kitchen with an island. The building amenities include on-site attended parking, full-time doormen, porters and maintenance crew, a residents lounge and a landscaped roof deck.

The listing broker was Corcoran’s Andrea Yarrington.

Of the 14 contracts, seven were for townhomes and seven for condos.

The properties combined for about $45 million in total volume. The average asking price was $3.2 million, and the median asking price was $2.7 million. The average price per square foot was $1,249. The typical home spent 132 days on the market and had an average discount of 5 percent.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrooklyncompassLuxury Real EstateNYC Luxury Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    From left: Brown Harris Stevens’ David E. Kornmeier, Gary Barnett, and Compass’ Clayton Orrigo with 56 Leonard Street (Compass, Getty, BHS)
    Extell’s “aggressive incentive” spurs Manhattan luxury market
    Extell’s “aggressive incentive” spurs Manhattan luxury market
    Watch: 3 resi brokerage shakeups worth knowing about
    Watch: 3 resi brokerage shakeups worth knowing about
    Watch: 3 resi brokerage shakeups worth knowing about
    A photo illustration of Arizona Cardinals' owner Michael Bidwill and 7451 N Las Brisas Lane in Paradise Valley (Getty, Google Maps)
    Arizona Cardinals owner sells Paradise Valley mansion at a loss
    Arizona Cardinals owner sells Paradise Valley mansion at a loss
    (Getty)
    Layoffs, sluggish markets signal rough start to 2023
    Layoffs, sluggish markets signal rough start to 2023
    From left: Tom and Ruth Chapman of MatchesFashion along with 252 West 12th Street (Getty, CarlGambino.com)
    UK fashion moguls in contract to sell $25M West Village home
    UK fashion moguls in contract to sell $25M West Village home
    Compass' Robert Reffkin and 90 Fifth Ave in New York City (Google Maps, Compass, Getty)
    Compass puts HQ up for sublease – but still says agent-facing offices will remain open
    Compass puts HQ up for sublease – but still says agent-facing offices will remain open
    Compass’ Robert Reffkin (Compass, Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Compass executes third layoffs in one year
    Compass executes third layoffs in one year
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.