After a brief lull after Christmas, Brooklyn’s luxury market is back on track.

The borough saw 14 homes enter contract last week, according to Compass’ weekly report on homes asking $2 million or more. That’s up from just four contracts in the last week of 2022 and two more than the 12 recorded in the first week of 2022.

The most expensive home to enter contract this week was 138 Henry Street in Brooklyn Heights, last asking $5.25 million. The townhouse, built in 1843, spans about 3,800 square feet and has six bedrooms and four full bathrooms.

The 22-foot-wide home has a garden, a marble, wood-burning fireplace and an eat-in kitchen with high-end appliances. It also features floor-to-ceiling casement windows, oak floors and high ceilings.

Corcoran’s Deborah Rieders had the listing.

The second most expensive property to enter contract this week was Unit 14D at 1 Grand Army Plaza in Prospect Heights, last asking $4.75 million. The unit, built in 2008, spans 2,608 square feet and has three bedrooms and three full bathrooms.

The unit also has a 360-square-foot terrace, floor-to-ceiling glass windows, two balconies, dual entrances and a kitchen with an island. The building amenities include on-site attended parking, full-time doormen, porters and maintenance crew, a residents lounge and a landscaped roof deck.

The listing broker was Corcoran’s Andrea Yarrington.

Of the 14 contracts, seven were for townhomes and seven for condos.

The properties combined for about $45 million in total volume. The average asking price was $3.2 million, and the median asking price was $2.7 million. The average price per square foot was $1,249. The typical home spent 132 days on the market and had an average discount of 5 percent.