Open Menu

Husband of missing Tishman Speyer exec arrested for misleading cops

Ana Walshe, 39, has not been seen since New Year’s Day

National /
Jan.January 09, 2023 03:45 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tishman Speyer's Ana Walshe (Linkedin, Getty)

Tishman Speyer’s Ana Walshe (Linkedin, Getty)

Authorities probing last week’s disappearance of Tishman Speyer executive Ana Walshe have arrested her husband on charges of misleading their investigation.

Walshe, a 39-year-old general manager at the commercial real estate firm, has been missing since the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, when she left her suburban Boston home for a flight to Washington, D.C., where she regularly commuted for work, according to police.

The wife and mother of three, who has been with the firm since last February, was reported missing by her employer after she failed to show up for work on Jan. 4, CNN reported.

Brian Walshe, 47, was arraigned Monday for allegedly impeding the investigation into his wife’s disappearance, prosecutors said, after questions arose regarding his statements and actions in conjunction with the probe.

Walshe told police that his wife left for the airport in a ride-sharing vehicle, but the investigation found that she neither took an Uber or Lyft that morning nor boarded her flight. Her cell phone pinged at their home later that day.

Prosecutors said Monday that surveillance footage captured Jan. 2 showed Brian Walshe at a Home Depot buying $450 of cleaning supplies such as mops, tarps and a bucket, which he paid for in cash while wearing a mask and gloves.

“These various statements caused a delay in the investigation to the point that during the time frame when he didn’t report his wife and gave various statements, that allowed him time to either clean up evidence, dispose of evidence, and causing a delay,” the prosecutor said.

Police then obtained a search warrant for the family’s Cohasset, Massachusetts home, where they discovered a bloody knife in the basement. A search for Ana Walshe was suspended Saturday, pending any new discoveries in the case.

Brian Walshe pleaded not guilty to the charge of misleading investigators. His bail is at $500,000 and a hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9.

His defense attorney said that Tishman reported Walshe missing only after her husband called to ask about her whereabouts. The attorney also said that Brian Walshe has been cooperative with police.

“We are actively assisting the local authorities in their ongoing search for our beloved colleague, Ana, and are praying for her safe return,” a representative for Tishman Speyer said in a statement provided to The Real Deal.

— Pat Ralph

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    crimeD.C.MassachusettsPolicetishman speyerWashington

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and President Joe Biden (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    D.C. mayor calls on Biden for help with vacant office space
    D.C. mayor calls on Biden for help with vacant office space
    NY attorney general Leticia James and Stewart Information Services Corporation's Frederick Eppinger (Getty, Stewart Information Services Corporation)
    Big Four title underwriter fined $2.5M
    Big Four title underwriter fined $2.5M
    House on torn paper
    MV Realty accused of scamming homeowners
    MV Realty accused of scamming homeowners
    From left: TF Cornerstone’s Fred Elghanayan, Tishman Speyer’s Rob Speyer, and RXR's Scott Rechler (Getty, Tishman Speyer, RXR)
    Here’s a look at the largest office projects coming to Manhattan
    Here’s a look at the largest office projects coming to Manhattan
    A photo illustration of the former president of the New York State Building and Construction Trades Council James Cahill (Getty, NYS Building & Construction Trades Council)
    Ex-construction union boss pleads guilty to bribery, fraud
    Ex-construction union boss pleads guilty to bribery, fraud
    666 3rd Avenue, 560 Lexington Avenue, 6 Water Street, 23 Grand Street; Tishman Speyer's Rob Speyer and Rudin Management's Bill Rudin (Rudin Management, Tishman Speyer, Michelin, Gene Kaufman Architect, Loopnet, Getty)
    Tishman, Rudin, Thor make Manhattan’s biggest loans list
    Tishman, Rudin, Thor make Manhattan’s biggest loans list
    From left: Jeffrey Soffer, Ihor Kolomoisky, Anthony Enrique Gignac, Carlos Castañeda and Genesis Martusciello along with the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami (top) and 9300 Southwest 63rd Court in Pinecrest (bottom) (Photo-illustrations by Steven Dilakian/The Real Deal; photos via Getty Images, Facebook, Ebyabe, Wikimedia Commons)
    Scamsters paradise: The most audacious real estate cons of the past decade
    Scamsters paradise: The most audacious real estate cons of the past decade
    Attorney General Letitia James with 112-39 176 Avenue, 161-14 121 Avenue and 168-11 119 Avenue (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty, Google Maps)
    3 arrested in Queens deed thefts, 5 at large: AG
    3 arrested in Queens deed thefts, 5 at large: AG
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.