A nonprofit family activity center is tipping the work-play balance at a Financial District office building with a 40,000-square-foot lease.

CompletePlayground signed the 15-year deal at Tribeca Associates’ 30 Broad Street, The New York Post reported. The indoor playground, which advertises gymnastics, dance and rock climbing among its youth programs, will replace New York Sports Club at the property.

The new tenant will span a few levels. Asking rent was $250 per square foot for 3,500 square feet on the ground floor and $60 per square foot across the basement, mezzanine and second floor.

Tribeca, led by Mark Gordon, Bill Brodsky and Elliott Ingerman, bought the leasehold on the 47-story, 477,000-square-foot office tower for $130 million in 2016 from a partnership led by Charles Ishay’s Gotham Realty Holdings.

Alongside Barry Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Group, the firm previously co-developed the Baccarat Hotel and Residences at 20 West 53rd Street in Midtown.

The size of CompletePlayground’s lease places it in line with New York City’s largest retail deals in December. Asian specialty supermarket chain H Mart and sports retailer Adidas were the city’s biggest deals to close out 2022, signing for 64,000 square feet in Sunnyside and 31,000 square feet in Noho, respectively.

— Ellen Cranley