New York City’s 10 largest office leases in December were an eclectic assortment. Led by law and architecture firms, each of which secured two placements on the list, other large leases last month include a jewelry company, the Department of Parks and Recreation and a sports live-streaming platform.

1) Crowell & Moring | 2 Manhattan West | Hudson Yards — 71,000 square feet

The law firm signed a new lease to relocate its New York office from 590 Madison Avenue to a new space across two floors at 2 Manhattan West. Michael Berg, Barbara Winter and Thomas Doughty of JLL represented the tenant while Duncan McCuaig, Hayley Shoener, P.J. Massey, Bruce Mosler, Robert Lowe, Josh Kuriloff, Ethan Silverstein, Matthias Li and Nicholas Dysenchuk of Brookfield Properties represented the landlord in house.

2) Anchin Block & Anchin | 3 Times Square | Times Square — 45,673 square feet

The financial advisory firm inked a 10-year lease, moving from 1375 Broadway to the newly renovated 3 Times Square. Michael Cohen, Andrew Roos, Jessica Verdi and Mac Roos of Colliers represented the tenant while Tom Keating of Rudin Management Company represented the landlord in-house, alongside John Cefaly, Lou D’Avanzo, Ron Lo Russo, Heather Thomas and Paige Engeldrum of Cushman & Wakefield.

3) New York City Department of Parks & Recreation | 97-77 Queens Boulevard | Rego Park — 30,000 square feet

The department inked a 20-year lease for its Division of Forestry, Horticulture and Natural Resources. Roy Chipkin of CBRE represented the landlord, LeFrak, alongside an in-house team consisting of Marylou Berk, Meredith Jackness and Michael Leary.

4) Pandora | 1540 Broadway | Times Square — 27,936 square feet

The Danish jewelry company inked a 15-year lease to move its North American headquarters from Baltimore to New York. Daniel Posy, Peter Michailidis and Robert Gibson of JLL represented the tenant while Clark Finney, Frank Doyle, Michael Pallas and Carlee Palmer of JLL represented the landlords, HSBC and Edge Fund Advisors.

5) CompStak | 675 Sixth Avenue | Chelsea — 25,644 square feet

The real estate data firm inked a lease to more than double its headquarters and move out from 36 Cooper Square. Todd Hershman of Newmark represented the tenant while Jeffrey Gural represented the landlord, GFP Real Estate, in-house, alongside a Newmark team of Anthony Sciacca, Brittany Silver, Robert Silver and Jamie Jacobs.

6) Dick’s Sporting Goods | 124 East 14th Street | East Village — 25,600 square feet

The sports equipment seller inked a lease for GameChanger, a sports live-streaming platform. Simon Landmann of JLL represented the tenant while Benjamin Bass, Mitchell Konsker, Dan Turkewitz, Kristen Morgan and Carlee Palmer of JLL represented the landlord, RAL Development Services.

7) New York Life | 97-77 Queens Boulevard | Rego Park — 20,000 square feet

In the second deal at this building on the list, the life insurance company signed a new lease in Queens. Roy Chipkin of CBRE represented landlord LeFrak alongside an in-house team of Marylou Berk, Meredith Jackness and Michael Leary.

8) Grimshaw Architects | 60 Madison Avenue | Flatiron — 18,800 square feet

The architecture firm signed a lease to relocate its New York offices. Ken Fishel of Legacy Real Estate represented the tenant. The building’s landlord is the Moinian Group.

9) Fried Frank | 535 Madison Avenue | Plaza District — 14,375 square feet

The law firm signed a new 15-year lease to expand by almost 3,000 square feet from its current home at 375 Park Avenue. Stephen Siegel, Craig Reicher, Timothy Dempsey, Ramneek Rikhy and Marlee Teplitzky of CBRE represented the tenant while Brian Gell and Laurence Briody of CBRE represented the landlord, Park Tower Group.

10) Deborah Berke Partners | 41 Madison Avenue | Flatiron — 13,331 square feet

The architecture firm inked a 10-year lease for the entire 17th floor. Andrew Weiss of Signature Partners represented the tenant while Robert Steinman of Rudin Management represented the landlord in-house.