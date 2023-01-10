Open Menu

Sitt’s Thor Equities faces foreclosure on Meatpacking property

Maverick Real Estate Partners, praised by Sitt last month, is now suing him for defaulting on loans

New York /
Jan.January 10, 2023 02:42 PM
By Keith Larsen | Research By Jay Young
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Thor Equities' Joseph Sitt and Maverick’s David Aviram with 446 West 14th Street (Thor Equities, LinkedIn, Google Maps, Getty)

Thor Equities’ Joseph Sitt and Maverick’s David Aviram with 446 West 14th Street (Thor Equities, LinkedIn, Google Maps, Getty)

Sometimes a friend becomes a foe.

In a statement to The Real Deal last month, retail magnate Joe Sitt said he’d “only had good experiences” with Maverick Real Estate Partners, a prolific debt buyer whose funds Sitt’s Thor Equities had invested in and who he praised as “honest and upstanding.”

That may have changed this week.

Maverick is seeking to foreclose on a retail building owned by Thor Equities at 446 West 14th Street in the Meatpacking District, alleging Thor defaulted on a $25.5 million consolidated loan secured by the property.

A complaint filed in state court Monday shows that Maverick is also suing Sitt for personally guaranteeing the loans, which Maverick bought from Granite Point Mortgage Trust late last year.

Thor bought the Meatpacking property in March 2007 for $23.4 million, records show. Gucci opened a temporary pop-up at the building in 2021.

Maverick, led by David Aviram and Ted Martell, has acquired distressed loans secured by properties owned by some of the city’s biggest dealmakers, including Joe Chetrit, Steve Croman and Ben Ashkenazy.

Critics have accused the firm of being overly aggressive, particularly in how it classifies defaults in order to impose high interest rates that leave borrowers with little chance of refinancing. Maverick has maintained that it simply follows the terms of the loan documents on the debt it purchases and has no interest in owning or managing real estate.

Read more

Sitt’s Thor Equities is among the city’s largest retail landlords. Some of its holdings have faced hard times in recent years because of Covid and other challenges have hampered the retail sector.

Last year, Thor lost a 27,000-square-foot property at 700 Eighth Avenue in Midtown through foreclosure to a debt fund controlled by Albert Behler’s Paramount Group. In December, it avoided foreclosure on two retail condos at 115 Mercer Street in Soho by unloading them to a special servicer.

The firm has started to pivot to industrial real estate instead. Last year it acquired three industrial properties in New Jersey, including a 330,000-square-foot warehouse in Passaic for which it paid $52 million. Thor also launched Thor Digital, a division focusing on buying and developing data centers across Europe.

Thor Equities and an attorney for Maverick did not immediately return a request for comment.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateForeclosureMaverick Real EstateThor

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    City Councilmember and Housing Committee Chair Pierina Ana Sanchez; Stratford Towers at 1340 Stratford Avenue (Camber Property Group , New York City Council, Getty)
    Heat sensor bill inspired by deadly Bronx fire not enough: tenants
    Heat sensor bill inspired by deadly Bronx fire not enough: tenants
    NYC mayor Eric Adams (Getty)
    Adams announces plan to convert 20K units
    Adams announces plan to convert 20K units
    Bank Hapoalim’s Dov Kotler, Omnia Group’s David Paz and 225 Bowery (LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    Bank Hapoalim to sell loan on troubled Bowery micro-hotel
    Bank Hapoalim to sell loan on troubled Bowery micro-hotel
    A photo illustration of landlord Fred Ohebshalom along with 515 Cathedral Parkway (left) and 603 West 140th Street (right) (Getty, Google Maps)
    City accuses landlord Fred Ohebshalom of shoddy maintenance
    City accuses landlord Fred Ohebshalom of shoddy maintenance
    A photo illustration of Citadel's Ken Griffin and a rendering of the planned tower at 350 Park Avenue (Getty, Citadel LLC, DBOX for Foster + Partner)
    Ken Griffin’s Citadel plans 51-story office tower on Park Avenue
    Ken Griffin’s Citadel plans 51-story office tower on Park Avenue
    2 Manhattan West
    NYC’s 10 biggest office leases of December
    NYC’s 10 biggest office leases of December
    Jordan and Mark Dick with Motorsports Gateway Howell automotive district (Motorsports Gateway, Getty)
    Upscale Michigan automotive district nears starting line
    Upscale Michigan automotive district nears starting line
    The Princeton & Whitebrier Block (CBRE)
    Want to develop an entire Jersey block? You might just have your chance
    Want to develop an entire Jersey block? You might just have your chance
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.