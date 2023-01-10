Open Menu

Life Time takes space at Brodsky, Greenland’s Pacific Park project

Health club company leased 36K sf at Brooklyn Crossing

New York /
Jan.January 10, 2023 03:15 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Brodsky Organization's Daniel Brodsky with 18 Sixth Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

Brodsky Organization’s Daniel Brodsky with 18 Sixth Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)

Life Time is moving into Greenland USA and the Brodsky Organization’s Pacific Park megaproject.

The gym chain signed a lease for 36,000 square feet at 18 Sixth Avenue in Prospect Heights, the Commercial Observer reported. The gym will occupy the first three floors of the 51-story Brooklyn Crossing tower located on the corner of Atlantic Avenue.

The developers completed the tower in November, which includes 858 units, 258 of which are income-limited.

The asking rent on the lease was not reported. The landlord negotiated the deal without a broker, while Atlantic Retail NYC’s Joe Mastromonaco and Colleen Morrissey represented the gym.

In 2019, Brodsky entered into a joint venture with the complex’s master developer, Greenland Forest City Partners, to develop the property at 18 Sixth Avenue. The move came months after Brodsky bought the development lease at 664 Pacific Street with plans to another rental build in Pacific Park, which is adjacent to the Barclays Center.

Read more

Forest City began development of the former Atlantic Yards site in 2005. Construction issues and the foreboding financial crisis led to long delays. Greenland USA, a subsidiary of the Greenland Group, purchased a 70 percent stake 2013, eventually increasing its stake to 95 percent. Brookfield Asset Management picked up the remaining stake after buying Forest City in.

Brooklyn Crossing is complete, but the Pacific Park complex isn’t expected to be completed anytime soon.

The lease is Life Time’s third Brooklyn outpost and will bring the company to 14 locations throughout the city. The gym in May signed a lease for 100,000 square feet at JDS Development’s Brooklyn Tower, the borough’s first supertall. In addition to fitness offerings, the company is also operating its first New York City coworking space there.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Greenlandpacific park brooklynProspect HeightsRetail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Robert Rivani (Photo by Paul Dilakian)
    The Lion King: Can Robert Rivani conquer Miami’s restaurant jungle?
    The Lion King: Can Robert Rivani conquer Miami’s restaurant jungle?
    From left: Arker Companies’ Alex Arker and Slate Property Group’s David Schwartz along with rendering of Edgemere Commons in Far Rockaway (Getty, Arker Companies, Slate Property Group, Aufgang Architects)
    Arker, Slate land grocery tenant at large Rockaway housing project
    Arker, Slate land grocery tenant at large Rockaway housing project
    A photo illustration of PGIM Real Estate CEO Eric Adler and 25 East 34th Street (Getty, PGIM Real Estate, Google Maps)
    Tumi inks 5K sf lease with PGIM in Midtown South
    Tumi inks 5K sf lease with PGIM in Midtown South
    Dollar Tree CEO Michael Witynski (LinkedIn, Getty)
    Dollar stores once again lead retail openings
    Dollar stores once again lead retail openings
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Predicted chain store massacre never happened: report
    Predicted chain store massacre never happened: report
    From left: Housing Works CEO Charles King and Manocherian Brothers' Freydun Manocherian along with 750 Broadway (Getty, Google Maps, Housing Works, Manocherian Brothers)
    Manocherian Brothers first to give New Yorkers a legal high
    Manocherian Brothers first to give New Yorkers a legal high
    Amazon's Andy Jassy with Amazon Fresh store front (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty, Google maps)
    Amazon Fresh stores have gone stale
    Amazon Fresh stores have gone stale
    NYC mayor Eric Adams (Getty)
    Eric Adams eyes big changes for Fifth Avenue corridor
    Eric Adams eyes big changes for Fifth Avenue corridor
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.